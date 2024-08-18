Mother and daughter fatally shot in Samut Sakhon home

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic shooting incident claimed the lives of a 62 year old woman and her 22 year old daughter at their home near a railway in Samut Sakhon. The suspect remains at large as police investigate the motive behind the attack.

Police were alerted to the incident around 8pm yesterday, August 17. Supachai Metta Mitphong, a Deputy Inspector at Bang Thorat Police Station, received a distress call regarding the fatal shooting at an unnumbered house in Moo 2, Bang Thorat Sub-district, Mueang District.

The scene was immediately reported to the senior officials, including Teeradech Athipakakul, Deputy Commander of Samut Sakhon Provincial Police, and other senior officers.

The scene of the crime was a thatched-roof house by a pond, where officers found two lifeless bodies. The victims were identified as 62 year old Buppha Priyong and her daughter 22 year old Arisara Thong-umphai.

Buppha was found lying on her back in a pool of blood, with gunshot wounds to her chest, collarbone, left breast, and nose—all inflicted by a 9mm calibre weapon. Arisara was discovered nearby, lying face down with three gunshot wounds to the back of her head.

A two year old girl, who is Arisara’s daughter, was also injured in the incident. She sustained a graze wound to her waist and was rushed to Samut Sakhon Hospital. Police recovered three 9mm shell casings from the scene as evidence.

Boonma Thong-umphai, 83 year old Buppha’s husband, recounted that he and his wife had rented the land for prawn farming. Their daughter, Arisara and her child lived with them.

Fatal shooting

On the day of the incident, two young men, around 20 years old and reportedly related to Buppha, came to the house and fired multiple shots. Boonma heard over 20 gunshots and initially thought they were shooting birds. He warned them to leave, but they claimed they were just shooting birds.

Later that evening, Buppha went to the police station to file a report. When Boonma returned to the house after hearing more gunshots, he found his wife and daughter dead and his granddaughter injured. Boonma immediately called the emergency services.

Juthamas Thong-umphai, 35 year old Buppha’s eldest daughter, stated that her mother had informed her about the shooting incident earlier in the day and had gone to Bang Thorat Police Station to file a report. While they were at the station, relatives of the suspects called Buppha, pleading with her to withdraw the complaint. Buppha refused, explaining that her granddaughter had been threatened with a gun to her forehead and chest.

Later in the evening, as Buppha and Arisara returned home, the suspects allegedly followed them and carried out the fatal shooting. Juthamas suspects the same individuals who threatened her mother earlier are responsible. She confirmed that the family had no other disputes or conflicts with anyone, reported KhaoSod.

Police revealed that Buppha had officially filed a report at Bang Thorat Police Station around 11am yesterday, naming the suspects as Gear and Palm. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are actively pursuing the suspects.