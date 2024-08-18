Misunderstanding over clogged drain leads to stabbing

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 45 year old man voiced complaints about a clogged drain after heavy rainfall, which a nearby 23 year old neighbour misinterpreted as a personal attack, leading to a violent altercation and stabbing.

Police Lieutenant Wallaop Yangyuen, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Mueang Phatthalung Police Station, reported a stabbing incident yesterday, August 17, in the Chai Charoen community, behind Tha Miram Market, in Kuha Sawan subdistrict, Mueang Phatthalung Municipality. The police, along with rescue personnel, responded promptly to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found 45 year old Suchart Abdulloh, suffering from a stab wound in his abdomen caused by an eight-inch kitchen knife. Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing him to Phatthalung Hospital, where he is now in a stable condition.

Investigations revealed that prior to the incident, Suchart, a salted fish vendor, had been complaining outside his rented room about a clogged drain caused by the rainfall.

Pong, the 23 year old neighbour who resides in the adjoining room and has a history of drug-related issues, overheard the complaints and mistakenly believed they were directed at him. This misunderstanding escalated into a heated argument, said Pong.

“I heard him complaining, and I thought he was talking about me.”

The confrontation intensified, resulting in Pong running back into his home, grabbing a kitchen knife, and stabbing Suchart before fleeing the scene, reported KhaoSod.

The police have begun reviewing CCTV footage and are actively pursuing Pong to bring him to justice.

