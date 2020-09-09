UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout | The Thaiger

Crime
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout
Motorbike taxi drivers allegedly had a turf-war shootout in front of a shopping centre in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok. The motorbike taxi drivers, known as “win” drivers, were allegedly fighting over a location for a win base outside the mall. No one was injured and the drivers took off shortly after shots were fired.
The Big C shopping centre in the Bang Phli district is brand new and has only been open for a month. A resident (who asked not to be named) at the Britannia Srinakarin housing complex across the street says a new group of motorbike drivers set up a station in front of the Big C about 10 days ago. The new win station is about 50 metres from another station that has been there for years, he says.
The resident says he normally takes a ride to the BTS station from the old group of win drivers, but since the new group was closer to his home, he decided to hitch a ride from them. He says the old drivers were angry that some of their regular customers were being serviced by new drivers. He noticed tension between the 2 groups over the past week. When he came back home yesterday, police were on the scene and the new motorbike station had been destroyed.
Witnesses told police that the new group of drivers shot first and the old group shot back. Police say they’ve identified and contacted the leaders of both motorbike groups. They plan to have a meeting at the Bang Kaeo Police Station with all the win drivers involved. Police say they plan to prosecute the drivers that fired shots. Thai media says a win station in front of the centre has not been registered yet, so the drivers haven’t legally marked their territory.
This isn’t the first time win drivers have been violent over areas they claim as their turf. Back in March, 3 win drivers attacked a Grab motorbike driver as he was picking up a customer at a condominium in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong. The Grab driver told police that a local win driver allegedly stopped him, saying he was not allowed to pick up customers and that the location was “their territory.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
วินมอเตอร์ไซค์เปิดศึกชิงผู้โดยสาร "ยิงกันสนั่น" ชาวบ้านวิ่งหนีตายวุ่น !! เวลา 18.00 น. วันที่ 8 กันยายน 2563…
Posted by ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ v2 on Tuesday, September 8, 2020
มีรายงานเหตุด่วน !! สมาชิกฯแจ้งมีเหตุยิงกันบริเวณหน้าห้างเปิดใหม่แห่งนึง ในซอยหลังวัดหนามแดง พื้นที่สภ.บางแก้ว ขณะนี้เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้เกี่ยวข้องกำลังเข้าที่เกิดเหตุหากมีรายงานจะแจ้งให้ทราบต่อไป เบื้องต้นยังไม่มีรายงานผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บภาพ-ข่าวเพิ่มเติม….https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=764214784402182&id=329021667921498ขอบคุณคลิปจากคุณ_BOW KANYARAT
Posted by ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ v2 on Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Perceville Smithers
September 9, 2020 at 12:38 pm
It gets serious when money is at stake! I’ve seen “business” people fight over customers then the customer walks away and both lose out.