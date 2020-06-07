Mother, pregnant woman among 5 arrested for drugs in Songkhla | The Thaiger

Crime
Mother, pregnant woman among 5 arrested for drugs in Songkhla
A young woman carrying a baby and a pregnant woman were among 5 people caught using drugs in a raid at a rented house in Songkhla’s Thepha district. Local officials and volunteers surrounded the house after receiving a tip that people were using the property to take drugs and sell methamphetamine pills (“yaba”) and crystal methamphetamine (“ya ice”) to young people in the community.
In addition to the 5 arrests, authorities seized methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The 5 were the house’s owner, 26 year old Pailin Saengthawee; 24 year old Rohanee Tiewlor; 23 year old Hafeesha Musoyaena; 26 year old Natthanicha Ongyim, and a teenage boy whose name was withheld.
Pailin was holding her 5 month old baby in her lap when she was arrested. It was learned that her husband is serving a 9 month jail term in another drug case. The husband of Rohanee, who is 8 months pregnant, is also serving a 1 year prison term for a drug conviction. Officials say all confessed to using drugs at the house regularly. They were handed over to Thepha police for further legal action.
Buriram teen claims “God made her pregnant”
The mother of a 14 year old girl in the northeastern Buriram province was shocked, to say the least, when hospital staff told her that her daughter had told them “God made me pregnant.” The mother was even more shocked when further investigation revealed the girl’s stepfather had allegedly sexually abused her in their home. The girl is now in the care of a shelter in Buriram. The head of the Shelter for Children and Families says her state of her mind seems to be improving and she appears cheerful.
The girl’s story made headlines recently after she collapsed and was taken to a local hospital. Doctors were shocked to discover she was 2 months pregnant. Hospital staff were further amazed when she said that “Ong Thep” (God) was responsible.
Relatives, however, pointed an accusing finger at the girl’s stepfather, claiming the girl’s elder sister had also been sexually abused when she was 15. They questioned why no one in the household filed a police complaint.
Officials at the shelter have now filed a formal complaint with the police against the stepfather, and he has turned himself to acknowledge the charges. He’s charged with raping a girl aged below 15 and performing an obscene act on a child under his care. The 48 year old man admitted having sex with the girl but claimed he was unaware of what he was doing because “God” occupied his body at the time.
The head of the shelter yesterday quoted the girl’s mother as saying that she was unaware her husband had allegedly raped her daughter. The mother insisted she only learned what had happened when the case was made public. The mother has since expressed willingness to file a complaint against her husband, but at this stage it’s unnecessary as the shelter has already filed one. The mother could be a co-plaintiff if she wanted, the shelter director added.
She admitted that terminating the pregnancy would be a sensitive issue. She feels a team representing the relevant agencies and the girl’s family should make a joint decision, taking into consideration the impact on the child.
The deputy national police spokesman, says he has received a police report on the matter, and that National Police Chief Chakthip Chaijinda has instructed investigators to gather evidence carefully and swiftly as the case involves a child.
Man arrested in Pattaya wearing only boxers, behaving erratically – VIDEO
Police in Pattaya responded to calls from several concerned citizens about a Thai man behaving erratically in the middle of Sukhimwit Road, Pattaya at 3:30 this morning. The heavily tatooed man, who had no ID and would not give his full name, appeared to be in his mid-30s and was wearing only boxer shorts.
The man was screaming and yelling at traffic and running around and up and down the motorway, causing police and drivers to fear there could be a further incident. The man was mostly cooperative when arrested but claimed the police would “kill him and murder him.”
Here is a video of the incident…
Police eventually arrested the man for creating a public disturbance. He was taken to the Pattaya Police for a drug test as officers believed the was under the influence of illegal drugs based on his behaviour.
Police in northeast seize 200 kilograms of marijuana
Highway police in Issan’s Khon Kaen province arrested a woman with 200 kilograms of dried marijuana at a checkpoint in Nam Phong district early this morning. The chief of the highway patrol there told a press conference that the woman drove a Toyota Vigo pickup through the highway police checkpoint in Muang district shortly after midnight (after the curfew)
When officers signalled for her to stop, she sped away, prompting police to give chase. Her pick up was overtaken by a police vehicle at about 1am the highway in Nam Phong district. When they inspected the truck, they found 200 bars of compressed marijuana, weighing a kilogram each.
The woman was identified later as 37 year old Sudarat Thongruang, a native of Surat Thani’s Tha Chana district in Thailand’s south. She told police said she was hired by a man named “Sakol” for 30,000 baht to deliver the drugs from Udon Thani to Bangkok.
Recent weeks have seen a wave of marijuana shipments originating in the North. Authorities believe it’s smuggled across the Mekong River from Cambodia and Laos and shipped to Bangkok for storage, before being transported to Thailand’s restive Deep South, on the border with Malaysia.
Marijuana has been removed from Thailand’s list of narcotics, but laws prohibiting it are still on the books, and possession and distribution remain crimes with heavy penalties.
