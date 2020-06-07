Mother, pregnant woman among 5 arrested for drugs in Songkhla | The Thaiger

The mother of a 14 year old girl in the northeastern Buriram province was shocked, to say the least, when hospital staff told her that her daughter had told them “God made me pregnant.” The mother was even more shocked when further investigation revealed the girl’s stepfather had allegedly sexually abused her in their home. The girl is now in the care of a shelter in Buriram. The head of the Shelter for Children and Families says her state of her mind seems to be improving and she appears cheerful.

The girl’s story made headlines recently after she collapsed and was taken to a local hospital. Doctors were shocked to discover she was 2 months pregnant. Hospital staff were further amazed when she said that “Ong Thep” (God) was responsible.

Relatives, however, pointed an accusing finger at the girl’s stepfather, claiming the girl’s elder sister had also been sexually abused when she was 15. They questioned why no one in the household filed a police complaint.

Officials at the shelter have now filed a formal complaint with the police against the stepfather, and he has turned himself to acknowledge the charges. He’s charged with raping a girl aged below 15 and performing an obscene act on a child under his care. The 48 year old man admitted having sex with the girl but claimed he was unaware of what he was doing because “God” occupied his body at the time.

The head of the shelter yesterday quoted the girl’s mother as saying that she was unaware her husband had allegedly raped her daughter. The mother insisted she only learned what had happened when the case was made public. The mother has since expressed willingness to file a complaint against her husband, but at this stage it’s unnecessary as the shelter has already filed one. The mother could be a co-plaintiff if she wanted, the shelter director added.

She admitted that terminating the pregnancy would be a sensitive issue. She feels a team representing the relevant agencies and the girl’s family should make a joint decision, taking into consideration the impact on the child.

The deputy national police spokesman, says he has received a police report on the matter, and that National Police Chief Chakthip Chaijinda has instructed investigators to gather evidence carefully and swiftly as the case involves a child.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times