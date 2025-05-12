Tragic collision in Kanchanaburi claims lives of two Myanmar women

A collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle riding against traffic tragically resulted in the deaths of two Myanmar women and left another seriously injured. The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm yesterday, May 11, in Kanchanaburi province, near the entrance of Thai Food Chicken Factory in Mueang Si Muang subdistrict, Tha Maka district.

At the scene, the bodies of two Myanmar women, between 20 and 30 years old, were found by the roadside with severe injuries, including broken arms and legs.

Another Myanmar woman, of a similar age, was found seriously injured. Emergency services from Khun Rattanawut Foundation provided initial first aid before rushing her to a hospital for urgent treatment.

Nearby, a black Yamaha motorcycle was discovered, heavily damaged. In close proximity, a black Ford pickup truck, the vehicle involved in the collision, was parked on the roadside, its front visibly damaged.

The driver of the pickup truck reported that while driving to a sugarcane field, he did not see the motorcycle carrying three people coming from the opposite direction against traffic. He attributed this to another vehicle waiting to make a U-turn, blocking his view, leading to the forceful collision with the motorcycle.

Initial investigations by the police have recorded details of the incident at the site. The driver of the pickup truck has been taken for a detailed interview to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, with legal proceedings to follow.

