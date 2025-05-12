Police pursue leads in Trang oil palm plantation triple murder

Burned bodies spark probe into criminal network and possible drug links

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee53 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
64 2 minutes read
Police pursue leads in Trang oil palm plantation triple murder
Picture courtesy of Naewna

Police have uncovered a significant lead in the case of four people found murdered and burnt in an oil palm plantation in Si Kao district, Trang province.

Initial investigations suggest the crime, believed to be committed by a group of four to five people familiar with the victims, stems from a conflict over oil palm collection. The victims, 69 year old Surachet or Ko Cheth from Krabi, 49 year old Anan from Nakhon Si Thammarat, and 41 year old Weerayuth from Khon Kaen, were shot before their bodies were burnt in a trench within the plantation.

Their vehicle and mobile phones were also taken. Skeletal remains and human bodies were discovered approximately 200 metres from the crime scene, indicating the murders occurred two to three weeks ago.

Today, May 12, investigators had identified a suspect familiar with Surachet, though no arrest warrants have been issued yet. More than 100 police officers from various investigative units, including the Crime Suppression Division and local police forces, are actively pursuing the perpetrators and collecting evidence such as CCTV footage that may link to the group involved.

Related Articles

Yesterday, May 11, officials inspected a nearby tyre shop, hypothesising that it could be a source where the criminals obtained tyres for the crime. Meanwhile, police have interviewed over 10 people associated with the victims and requested DNA tests to confirm identities.

A close friend of Surachet described him as a well-respected figure in the community, originally from Nakhon Si Thammarat before moving to Krabi. He managed the plantation for several years, overseeing operations for a company managing thousands of rai.

Police pursue leads in Trang oil palm plantation triple murder | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Neawna

Triple murder

Another colleague, 60 year old Kasem, praised Surachet’s integrity and honesty over their 10-year working relationship. Surachet had received reports of illegal logging in the plantation, prompting him to investigate with his workers.

The shocking news of his murder, along with two employees from the company, has left the community in fear. Oil palm thefts are a persistent issue in the area, prompting calls for government intervention.

Si Kao district chief, Manit Thachin, confirmed previous incidents of oil palm theft in the area, leading to collaborative efforts with local leaders and commercial offices to address the problem. However, the recent violent incident has reignited safety concerns.

The ongoing investigation into the three murders is focusing on conflicts over oil palm collection, while recently discovered skeletal remains are suspected to be unrelated but may involve the same group due to similar patterns. Police Lieutenant General Piyaowat Chalermsri, Police Region 9 Commissioner, is expected to attend a meeting at Si Kao Police Station to further discuss the case, reported KhaoSod.

Police pursue leads in Trang oil palm plantation triple murder | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Tragic head-on collision in Uthai Thani claims one life Road deaths

Tragic head-on collision in Uthai Thani claims one life

15 minutes ago
Thai teachers calls for safety amid rising southern violence Thailand News

Thai teachers calls for safety amid rising southern violence

20 minutes ago
Arrest warrant issued for Sia Golf in Songkhla officer attack Crime News

Arrest warrant issued for Sia Golf in Songkhla officer attack

35 minutes ago
Pattaya targets illegal tour guides in tourism crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya targets illegal tour guides in tourism crackdown

40 minutes ago
Police pursue leads in Trang oil palm plantation triple murder Crime News

Police pursue leads in Trang oil palm plantation triple murder

53 minutes ago
Thailand and Bangladesh to advance free trade agreement talks Thailand News

Thailand and Bangladesh to advance free trade agreement talks

1 hour ago
Phitsanulok man arrested for girlfriend&#8217;s murder after Koh Chang trip Crime News

Phitsanulok man arrested for girlfriend’s murder after Koh Chang trip

2 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party backs 2026 budget amid coalition tensions Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party backs 2026 budget amid coalition tensions

3 hours ago
No new anthrax cases in Mukdahan, public urged to stay alert Thailand News

No new anthrax cases in Mukdahan, public urged to stay alert

3 hours ago
Indian tourists caught at illegal pool party in Pattaya Thailand News

Indian tourists caught at illegal pool party in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Bangkok Pride 2025: Right to Love Celebrations Announced Bangkok News

Bangkok Pride 2025: Right to Love Celebrations Announced

3 hours ago
Thailand ranks fifth for Chinese tourists, boosting cultural ties Tourism News

Thailand ranks fifth for Chinese tourists, boosting cultural ties

3 hours ago
Woman killed, man injured in Phuket pickup truck crash Phuket News

Woman killed, man injured in Phuket pickup truck crash

3 hours ago
Local politician&#8217;s aide allegedly assaults border officer at polling station Crime News

Local politician’s aide allegedly assaults border officer at polling station

4 hours ago
Two men arrested in Phuket after high-speed meth pursuit Phuket News

Two men arrested in Phuket after high-speed meth pursuit

4 hours ago
Tragic collision in Kanchanaburi claims lives of two Myanmar women Road deaths

Tragic collision in Kanchanaburi claims lives of two Myanmar women

4 hours ago
SRT investigates train accident after barrier error injures young woman Thailand News

SRT investigates train accident after barrier error injures young woman

4 hours ago
Manhunt in Bangkok for suspect in fatal shooting of gym owner Bangkok News

Manhunt in Bangkok for suspect in fatal shooting of gym owner

4 hours ago
Last night&#8217;s Bangkok furniture factory fire rages on Bangkok News

Last night’s Bangkok furniture factory fire rages on

4 hours ago
Bangkok police pursue suspects in Soi Pattanakarn shootings Bangkok News

Bangkok police pursue suspects in Soi Pattanakarn shootings

4 hours ago
Teen&#8217;s test drive ends in tragedy at Suvarnabhumi Airport Road deaths

Teen’s test drive ends in tragedy at Suvarnabhumi Airport

5 hours ago
Thaksin Shinawatra&#8217;s Qatar travel request denied Thailand News

Thaksin Shinawatra’s Qatar travel request denied

5 hours ago
Lao woman caught smuggling 137,000 ecstasy pills across Thai border Crime News

Lao woman caught smuggling 137,000 ecstasy pills across Thai border

5 hours ago
Summer storm warning for Thailand: 54 provinces on alert Thailand Weather Updates

Summer storm warning for Thailand: 54 provinces on alert

5 hours ago
Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan Crime News

Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan

24 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee53 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
64 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Southern Thai watermelon gets GI boost in sweet victory

Southern Thai watermelon gets GI boost in sweet victory

6 days ago
Multiple affairs discovered after woman&#8217;s murder in Chon Buri

Multiple affairs discovered after woman’s murder in Chon Buri

1 week ago
Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody

Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody

2 weeks ago
Father seeks justice for daughter allegedly murdered in Amnat Charoen

Father seeks justice for daughter allegedly murdered in Amnat Charoen

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x