Police pursue leads in Trang oil palm plantation triple murder

Police have uncovered a significant lead in the case of four people found murdered and burnt in an oil palm plantation in Si Kao district, Trang province.

Initial investigations suggest the crime, believed to be committed by a group of four to five people familiar with the victims, stems from a conflict over oil palm collection. The victims, 69 year old Surachet or Ko Cheth from Krabi, 49 year old Anan from Nakhon Si Thammarat, and 41 year old Weerayuth from Khon Kaen, were shot before their bodies were burnt in a trench within the plantation.

Their vehicle and mobile phones were also taken. Skeletal remains and human bodies were discovered approximately 200 metres from the crime scene, indicating the murders occurred two to three weeks ago.

Today, May 12, investigators had identified a suspect familiar with Surachet, though no arrest warrants have been issued yet. More than 100 police officers from various investigative units, including the Crime Suppression Division and local police forces, are actively pursuing the perpetrators and collecting evidence such as CCTV footage that may link to the group involved.

Yesterday, May 11, officials inspected a nearby tyre shop, hypothesising that it could be a source where the criminals obtained tyres for the crime. Meanwhile, police have interviewed over 10 people associated with the victims and requested DNA tests to confirm identities.

A close friend of Surachet described him as a well-respected figure in the community, originally from Nakhon Si Thammarat before moving to Krabi. He managed the plantation for several years, overseeing operations for a company managing thousands of rai.

Triple murder

Another colleague, 60 year old Kasem, praised Surachet’s integrity and honesty over their 10-year working relationship. Surachet had received reports of illegal logging in the plantation, prompting him to investigate with his workers.

The shocking news of his murder, along with two employees from the company, has left the community in fear. Oil palm thefts are a persistent issue in the area, prompting calls for government intervention.

Si Kao district chief, Manit Thachin, confirmed previous incidents of oil palm theft in the area, leading to collaborative efforts with local leaders and commercial offices to address the problem. However, the recent violent incident has reignited safety concerns.

The ongoing investigation into the three murders is focusing on conflicts over oil palm collection, while recently discovered skeletal remains are suspected to be unrelated but may involve the same group due to similar patterns. Police Lieutenant General Piyaowat Chalermsri, Police Region 9 Commissioner, is expected to attend a meeting at Si Kao Police Station to further discuss the case, reported KhaoSod.