Indian tourists caught at illegal pool party in Pattaya

Over 200 Indian tourists were caught at an illegal pool party in Pattaya previously on May 8 after locals filed complaints about loud music.

The Banglamung District Chief received the complaint around 8pm and ordered officials to inspect a mansion in the Pong subdistrict of Banglamung, Chon Buri.

Undercover officers discovered a lively pool party taking place without proper authorisation. The majority of the attendees were foreign tourists, mainly Indian nationals, seen swimming and drinking poolside while loud music played.

Authorities launched a surprise raid, which ignited panic among partygoers. Officers brought the situation under control and warned the organisers about violating noise pollution laws.

Officials checked the IDs of young women hired to entertain the tourists and carried out drug tests. No minors or individuals with illegal substances were found.

The hotel operator was also asked to present valid operating licences and documents from tour guides who had brought the tourists to the venue. Officers have temporarily suspended the hotel’s operations pending a full investigation, reported KhaoSod.

Previously, in February, a viral video, purportedly showing Indian tourists sleeping on Pattaya Beach, was debunked, with officials clarifying the individuals were migrants.

The video had drawn criticism for allegedly depicting over 100 Indian tourists creating makeshift sleeping areas, consuming alcohol, and leaving behind litter, sparking public outrage. Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet later clarified that the beach is open to all visitors, both local and international.

In other Pattaya news, Tourist Police and Immigration Bureau arrested 13 foreign sex workers, including seven Uzbek and six Ugandan nationals, on May 8, on Pattaya Beach. The women were found illegally soliciting tourists for sexual services, with some also overstaying their visas.

Over 50 officers conducted an undercover operation, focusing on foreign women approaching beachgoers. Evidence seized from the arrested individuals included lubricating gel and condoms.