Woman killed, man injured in Phuket pickup truck crash

Passenger ejected on impact as crash shocks local community

Picture courtesy of : Eakkapop Thongtub

A woman lost her life and a man sustained injuries following an accident involving a pickup truck that veered off the road and collided with a streetlight in Thalang, Phuket, on the morning of yesterday, May 11.

Police were informed of the incident at approximately 7am and promptly arrived at the site on Don Chom Tao Road in Thepkrasattri. The response was led by Police Lieutenant Wiriyapong Srinuanpan from Thalang Police, with assistance from Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation rescue workers.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered a black Isuzu half-cab pickup truck, registered in Bangkok, severely damaged on the passenger side. Inside the vehicle, they found Sasipha Mi-on, a 42 year old woman, unconscious and severely injured in the front passenger seat. Despite efforts by rescuers to perform CPR and transport her to Thalang Hospital, she was later declared deceased.

The driver, 62 year old Phaibun Sammit, suffered minor injuries, including abrasions, but remained conscious. He was also taken to Thalang Hospital for medical attention, reported The Phuket News.

The police investigation revealed that the pickup truck lost control on a curve near the National Telecom building, travelled onto the footpath, and continued for another 22 metres before hitting the street light. Police documented the scene and are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In similar news, a late-night motorway crash on May 6 saw a pickup truck slam into the back of a trailer, trapping three people inside the wreckage. Emergency crews responded around 10.30pm to the scene at kilometre marker 80-400 on the Pattaya-bound side of the motorway in Nong Khang Khok, Mueang district, Chon Buri. Using hydraulic tools, rescuers worked to free the victims before rushing them to hospital for treatment.

When the Tri Khunatham Foundation rescue team arrived, they found a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, license plate 5 กอ 6988 Bangkok, with its front end heavily crushed. The driver, Nopparat, was found pinned inside, while two other passengers, Nopadol and Yod, were also injured and trapped in the debris.

Related Articles

