No new anthrax cases in Mukdahan, public urged to stay alert
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin has confirmed that no additional cases of anthrax have been detected, although he has urged those living in high-risk regions to stay alert. He cautioned against handling, slaughtering, or moving animal carcasses and advised against consuming raw meat.

Somsak noted on April 2 that the total number of anthrax cases in Mukdahan province remains at four, including one fatality, two people currently under treatment, and one person who has been discharged.

Surveillance of 636 contacts has concluded without identifying further cases. However, Somsak highlighted the necessity for ongoing vigilance in susceptible areas.

Anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by spore-forming bacteria that are resistant to heat and chemicals, capable of surviving in the environment for over 10 years. The disease is commonly found among herbivores such as cattle, buffalo, goats, and sheep.

Infected animals succumb quickly and can transmit the disease to humans through contact with their blood, meat, or organs. Severe cases in humans can result in a mortality rate of up to 80%, reported Bangkok Post.

Inhabitants of high-risk areas are advised to avoid actions such as touching or butchering ill or deceased animals without protective gear, inhaling dust containing spores, and consuming raw meat from infected animals. Somsak stressed the importance of promptly reporting any unusual animal deaths to livestock officials.

In similar news, the Mukdahan Provincial Public Health Office reported a new anthrax case, bringing the outbreak total to four, including one fatality.

Three patients remain hospitalised, two at Mukdahan Hospital and one at Don Tan Hospital. Of the 636 people identified as at risk, 538 have completed the required seven-day observation period, while the remaining 98 are expected to finish theirs by May 7. Exposure occurred either through direct contact with infected meat or by consumption.

Officials are urging the public to avoid raw beef and to cook meat thoroughly, either reaching 120°C or boiling for at least 30 minutes, to kill any anthrax bacteria.

