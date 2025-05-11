Mother of nine accused of explicit video scandal in Thailand

A social media page has exposed a shocking case involving a 34 year old mother with nine children allegedly making explicit videos involving the entire family, including her youngest, a 10 year old. Attempts to warn the family have reportedly been met with insults and threats of legal action, prompting calls for police to investigate further.

The page, named ท่านเปา (Than Pao), detailed the situation by explaining that the family operates a secret group where they sell these explicit videos.

“There is a family where the mother is 34 years old with nine children, the youngest being 10 years old. The whole family, siblings included, operates a secret group to make and sell these videos,” the page stated.

Despite intervention attempts by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in Nan province, the family reportedly continues their activities unperturbed, even threatening to sue those who expose or criticise them.

“The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in Nan has visited but couldn’t help. This family continues their previous activities and even lashes out at those who advise them to stop, threatening legal action against critics.”

Than Pao further elaborated on the ages of the children involved: “The first child is 21 years old (participates in videos), the second is 18 years old (participates in videos), the third is 17 years old (participates in videos), the fourth is 15 years old (participates in videos), the fifth is 12 years old (participates in videos), the sixth is 11 years old, the seventh is 10 years old (participates in videos), the eighth is 7 years old, and the ninth is 2 years old.”

The post has sparked significant online criticism, with many expressing shock and concern for the children’s welfare. Comments include disbelief at the situation, sympathy for the children, and suggestions for sterilisation of the mother, reported KhaoSod.

One user remarked, “34 years old with nine children, the youngest 10 years old – surely this isn’t a typo?” Another commented on the family’s situation as an ‘in-home industry’ in a sarcastic tone.