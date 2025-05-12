Pattaya targets illegal tour guides in tourism crackdown

Officials are cracking down on illegal tour operators and nominee-run tourism businesses in Pattaya and across the country, aiming to clean up the sector ahead of the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” campaign.

Between October 2024 and March 2025, officials inspected 940 tour operators and 338 guides nationwide, uncovering widespread violations. Many operators were found working without licences, failing to display credentials, or skipping mandatory insurance coverage for customers.

Tour guides were also caught without official documentation, with several cases pointing to nominee structures, foreign-controlled businesses using Thai nationals to skirt legal restrictions on foreign ownership.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, along with five other agencies, has launched the Joint Operations Centre for Combating Nominee Tourism Businesses to address the issue.

Pattaya, a hotspot for international travellers, is particularly affected. Officials say demand for cheap, language-specific tours from markets like China and Russia has allowed unlicensed guides, many of them foreigners or under-the-table hires, to flourish, as reported by Pattaya Mail.

Legal Thai operators, who follow strict licensing rules and pay taxes, are struggling to compete. Some have been forced to shut down as rogue operators undercut prices by skipping regulations.

Harsher penalties have been introduced to restore fairness. Unlicensed tour operators now face fines up to 500,000 baht and two years in prison. Unlicensed guides may be fined 100,000 baht and jailed for one year. Tour companies must also display their licence number and business details in all advertising.

The government is urging the public to report illegal operations via the Department of Tourism’s Facebook page or by email. Officials say inspections will continue nationwide to ensure transparency and safety for visitors and local businesses alike.

Just last month, on April 23, Phuket Tourist Police conducted a crackdown on illegal tour guide operations, arresting two Russian nationals and issuing fines to two tour companies.