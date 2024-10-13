Winning lottery numbers for October 16 spark excitement

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Winning lottery numbers for the upcoming draw on October 16 have caught the attention of many, especially with a decade of historical data revealing interesting patterns. The Government Lottery Office will announce the results at their prize announcement building on Nonthaburi Road, Sanambinnam, Nonthaburi Province.

Historical data from October 16, spanning 2014 to 2023, has shown some notable trends. For instance, certain numbers have appeared repeatedly, and there have been instances of consecutive draws featuring the same numbers. This has led many enthusiasts to speculate about the upcoming results and look for potential lucky numbers.

Reflecting on the past 10 years, the winning numbers have been as follows:

On October 16, 2023, the first prize was 931446. The three-digit front numbers were 167 and 398, the three-digit back numbers were 272 and 970, and the two-digit back number was 44.

On October 16, 2022, the first prize was 613106. The three-digit front numbers were 037 and 158, the three-digit back numbers were 606 and 799, and the two-digit back number was 15.

On October 16, 2021, the first prize was 386372. The three-digit front numbers were 602 and 964, the three-digit back numbers were 295 and 798, and the two-digit back number was 38.

On October 16, 2020, the first prize was 286051. The three-digit front numbers were 189 and 464, the three-digit back numbers were 045 and 980, and the two-digit back number was 38.

On October 16, 2019, the first prize was 812564. The three-digit front numbers were 255 and 625, the three-digit back numbers were 132 and 598, and the two-digit back number was 15.

On October 16, 2018, the first prize was 200515. The three-digit front numbers were 392 and 186, the three-digit back numbers were 192 and 212, and the two-digit back number was 93.

On October 16, 2017, the first prize was 413494. The three-digit front numbers were 180 and 971, the three-digit back numbers were 128 and 287, and the two-digit back number was 86.

On October 16, 2016, the first prize was 571947. The three-digit front numbers were 692 and 885, the three-digit back numbers were 032 and 587, and the two-digit back number was 98.

On October 16, 2015, the first prize was 968630. The three-digit front numbers were 134 and 457, the three-digit back numbers were 412 and 054, and the two-digit back number was 62, reported KhaoSod.

On October 16, 2014, the first prize was 656409. The three-digit back numbers were 647, 784, 848, and 910, and the two-digit back number was 94.