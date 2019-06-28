Manhunt for drug suspect who ran over policeman in Surat Thani | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Manhunt for drug suspect who ran over policeman in Surat Thani

PHOTO: ThaiRath

Surat Thani police are hunting for a drug suspect who allegedly ran over and killed a policeman while fleeing arrest in Ban Ta Khun district, west of Surat Thani, last night.

The deputy provincial police chief says 46 year old Pol Sen Sgt Maj Poonkrit Buakaew was killed as he was shooting the tyres of a car that was trying to get away.

24 year old Surachet Wanlua was on his way with an accomplice to deliver drugs to an undercover officer and police planned to arrest the two in a sting operation.

When they tried to arrest them police say Surachet increased his speed, ran over Poonkrit and drove off. As police were busy trying to stop the fleeing car, the other suspect fled into a roadside palm oil plantation and disappeared.

SOURCE: The Nation

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand.

Bangkok

GrabCar driver allegedly assaults two Chinese in Bangkok

Police are trying to locate a GrabCar driver who allegedly punched a Chinese teacher before abandoning him and his friend on a road in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district in northern Bangkok.

The two Chinese men, named as 30 year old Su Sihanh and 23 year old Li Mengkui say the incident happened in Soi Wat Salak Nua, Tambon Ban Mai, and that Su had suffered a bruised nose as a result.

Initially reported my a military official, Pak Kret police went to the scene, found the Chinese nationals waiting and took them back to the station to hear their story.

Li, who can speak Thai, told police that he had called for a Grab taxi to take them to Dhurakij Pundit University, where they planned to enrol for courses.

He said when the Grab taxi arrived, his friend opened the front door to sit in the front passenger seat but the driver angrily told him to sit in the back. He got angry again ordering them to put their drinking water bottle in the car’s bottle holder.

Li yelled back at the driver telling him that he could also speak Thai and asked the driver why he kept getting angry. He says the driver suddenly stopped the car, said he would no longer drive them to their destination and told them to get out of the car.

As Yew got out of the car he slammed the door which enraged the Grab driver further, who got out of the car to get a golf club out of the boot to hit him. Only the intervention of a military man nearby succeeded in calming the situation.

A military officer happened to pass by and shouted out, asking what was going on, whereupon the GrabCar driver fled.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Initial investigation into deadly Bangkok motorcycle taxi brawl

PHTOTO: Naew Na

There were 127 people involved with 58 people leading the fighting. 19 people are in custody, many injured and one death. That’s the bottomline after initial police investigations were announced following June 15’s bloody brawl between two rival motorcycle taxi gangs in Bangkok.

Innocent bystander, 20 year old Weerawat Pheungkrut, a courier with Kerry Express, was killed when a bullet struck him in the left eyebrow at the height of the violence.

Pol Lt-Gen Sutthipong Wongpin announced the progress of investigations into the hour-long violence between riders from Udomsuk 1 and Udomsuk 2 in Soi 103 in the Bang Na police jurisdiction.

Confiscated at the time were a knife,  .45 gun, and 31 rubber batons. He also said the police had used CCTV and video clips from multiple locations to help identify the key protagonists and sort out the course of events. They perpetrators will face charges of premeditated murder, conspiracy, weapons charges and assault. He announced that police were satisfied the ring leaders and key perpetrators were now in custody pending further legal action.

Violence broke out after ‘win’ riders from the Udomsuk 1 gang had been forced to pay 3,500 baht to join the rank in addition to a 3,000 baht monthly fee. Meanwhile, Udomsuk 2 riders weren’t required to pay anything and their site was in a preferential site with more customers.

SOURCE: Naew Na

Chiang Mai

Lost and found: 5.4 million meth pills and ‘ice’ discovered in Chiang Mai cave

PHOTOS: Maesai news online

5.4 million methamphetamine pills and 185 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine have been found hidden in a cave north of Chiang Mai.

A border patrol police and Army troops from the 5th Cavalry Taskforce in the Chiang Dao district found the drugs in a cave in Ban Tham Klaeb in Tambon Ping Khong yesterday while patrolling the area.

The methamphetamine pills were found in 50 bags and the crystal methamphetamine (ice) in 10 other bags.

Officers noted that the cave was on a steep mountain and police had difficulty removing the evidence. Authorities say they had to rush to remove the drugs from the cave before dusk for fear of attacks by the drug ring.

Police speculate the drugs were hidden there before being smuggled into deeper Chiang Mai.

SOURCE: The Nation

