Manhunt for drug suspect who ran over policeman in Surat Thani | The Thaiger

Crime
Manhunt for drug suspect who ran over policeman in Surat Thani
PHOTO: ThaiRath
Surat Thani police are hunting for a drug suspect who allegedly ran over and killed a policeman while fleeing arrest in Ban Ta Khun district, west of Surat Thani, last night.
The deputy provincial police chief says 46 year old Pol Sen Sgt Maj Poonkrit Buakaew was killed as he was shooting the tyres of a car that was trying to get away.
24 year old Surachet Wanlua was on his way with an accomplice to deliver drugs to an undercover officer and police planned to arrest the two in a sting operation.
When they tried to arrest them police say Surachet increased his speed, ran over Poonkrit and drove off. As police were busy trying to stop the fleeing car, the other suspect fled into a roadside palm oil plantation and disappeared.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
GrabCar driver allegedly assaults two Chinese in Bangkok
Police are trying to locate a GrabCar driver who allegedly punched a Chinese teacher before abandoning him and his friend on a road in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district in northern Bangkok.
The two Chinese men, named as 30 year old Su Sihanh and 23 year old Li Mengkui say the incident happened in Soi Wat Salak Nua, Tambon Ban Mai, and that Su had suffered a bruised nose as a result.
Initially reported my a military official, Pak Kret police went to the scene, found the Chinese nationals waiting and took them back to the station to hear their story.
Li, who can speak Thai, told police that he had called for a Grab taxi to take them to Dhurakij Pundit University, where they planned to enrol for courses.
He said when the Grab taxi arrived, his friend opened the front door to sit in the front passenger seat but the driver angrily told him to sit in the back. He got angry again ordering them to put their drinking water bottle in the car’s bottle holder.
Li yelled back at the driver telling him that he could also speak Thai and asked the driver why he kept getting angry. He says the driver suddenly stopped the car, said he would no longer drive them to their destination and told them to get out of the car.
As Yew got out of the car he slammed the door which enraged the Grab driver further, who got out of the car to get a golf club out of the boot to hit him. Only the intervention of a military man nearby succeeded in calming the situation.
A military officer happened to pass by and shouted out, asking what was going on, whereupon the GrabCar driver fled.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Initial investigation into deadly Bangkok motorcycle taxi brawl
PHTOTO: Naew Na
There were 127 people involved with 58 people leading the fighting. 19 people are in custody, many injured and one death. That’s the bottomline after initial police investigations were announced following June 15’s bloody brawl between two rival motorcycle taxi gangs in Bangkok.
Innocent bystander, 20 year old Weerawat Pheungkrut, a courier with Kerry Express, was killed when a bullet struck him in the left eyebrow at the height of the violence.
Pol Lt-Gen Sutthipong Wongpin announced the progress of investigations into the hour-long violence between riders from Udomsuk 1 and Udomsuk 2 in Soi 103 in the Bang Na police jurisdiction.
Confiscated at the time were a knife, .45 gun, and 31 rubber batons. He also said the police had used CCTV and video clips from multiple locations to help identify the key protagonists and sort out the course of events. They perpetrators will face charges of premeditated murder, conspiracy, weapons charges and assault. He announced that police were satisfied the ring leaders and key perpetrators were now in custody pending further legal action.
Violence broke out after ‘win’ riders from the Udomsuk 1 gang had been forced to pay 3,500 baht to join the rank in addition to a 3,000 baht monthly fee. Meanwhile, Udomsuk 2 riders weren’t required to pay anything and their site was in a preferential site with more customers.
SOURCE: Naew Na
Chiang Mai
Lost and found: 5.4 million meth pills and ‘ice’ discovered in Chiang Mai cave
PHOTOS: Maesai news online
5.4 million methamphetamine pills and 185 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine have been found hidden in a cave north of Chiang Mai.
A border patrol police and Army troops from the 5th Cavalry Taskforce in the Chiang Dao district found the drugs in a cave in Ban Tham Klaeb in Tambon Ping Khong yesterday while patrolling the area.
The methamphetamine pills were found in 50 bags and the crystal methamphetamine (ice) in 10 other bags.
Officers noted that the cave was on a steep mountain and police had difficulty removing the evidence. Authorities say they had to rush to remove the drugs from the cave before dusk for fear of attacks by the drug ring.
Police speculate the drugs were hidden there before being smuggled into deeper Chiang Mai.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Dengue fever claims its first case in Chiang Mai for 2019
Thailand tops the poll for countries offering travellers the ‘host’ factor
Students and driver injured in Petchabun bus incident
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Injured sea turtle rescued from fishing net in Phang Nga
Thailand’s auto manufacturing expects to reach 2.2 million
Naked foreigner caught, taken to Chonburi Hospital
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
One Thai, six Burmese arrested in northern Thailand
Manhunt for drug suspect who ran over policeman in Surat Thani
GrabCar driver allegedly assaults two Chinese in Bangkok
Huawei reassures customers that its roll-out is unaffected by US sanctions
A pair of 200 year old trees in Chumpon on Thailand’s National Heritage List
Mariam Live – the Trang baby dugong show
A new beginning at 48 – The Nation prints its last newspaper today
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
Thailand2 hours ago
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
-
Thailand3 days ago
Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board
-
Bangkok6 hours ago
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Military escort motorcycle rider smashes into Bangkok taxi – VIDEO
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s prostitution laws out of step with reality
-
Crime3 days ago
Police raid Soi 6 bar in Pattaya, undercover prostitution and underage sex
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported
-
Crime3 days ago
49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand