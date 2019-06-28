Manhunt for drug suspect who ran over policeman in Surat Thani | The Thaiger

Police are trying to locate a GrabCar driver who allegedly punched a Chinese teacher before abandoning him and his friend on a road in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district in northern Bangkok.

The two Chinese men, named as 30 year old Su Sihanh and 23 year old Li Mengkui say the incident happened in Soi Wat Salak Nua, Tambon Ban Mai, and that Su had suffered a bruised nose as a result.

Initially reported my a military official, Pak Kret police went to the scene, found the Chinese nationals waiting and took them back to the station to hear their story.

Li, who can speak Thai, told police that he had called for a Grab taxi to take them to Dhurakij Pundit University, where they planned to enrol for courses.