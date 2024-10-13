Man storms dormitory, attacks with sword over estranged wife

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 19 year old man stormed a dormitory in search of his 17 year old wife and, seeing a distressing scene, grabbed a sword and attacked, injuring two people. He claimed they had been together for a long time and had a two year old child, hoping to bring her back home.

At 1am yesterday, Ekachalit Seesan, Deputy Inspector at Khu Khot Police Station, received a report of a severe stabbing incident within the Decharoen community, Khu Khot subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province.

Responding quickly with volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, they found a seriously injured young man, 19 year old Chok, with deep cuts on his left arm and right wrist, bleeding profusely. He was wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans. The officers provided first aid and rushed him to Prachathipat Hospital.

Another victim, 20 year old Wes, was found at the dormitory with a swollen, bruised left eye. A 17 year old woman, Ae, was also present.

Ae explained that she had broken up with Chok five to six months ago and had been living with her cousin at the dormitory. On the morning of yesterday, October 12, Chok came searching for her and discovered she was with a new man.

“He assaulted me, punching my right eye hard, causing it to swell shut. He also punched my male roommate’s left eye, causing similar swelling,” Ae said.

Sword attack

After the initial altercation, they separated. Ae went to the hospital for a check-up while Chok waited outside, eventually breaking into the dormitory late at night, attempting to force her to return home.

“My new boyfriend and his coworker tried to help by brandishing a knife to defend us, but Chok grabbed the knife and started slashing at them, making everyone scatter,” Ae added.

Chok, with a wounded right wrist, admitted to being Ae’s boyfriend and confirmed he had come to find her as she had left their two year old daughter with him, reported KhaoSod.

“We’ve been together for a long time. I found her with her new boyfriend and wanted to take her back home. They threatened me with a knife and a gun, so I grabbed the sword and fought back, making them flee,” Chok stated.

Police officer Ekachalit inspected the scene, finding a sword and an improvised pen gun, which were confiscated for evidence. All involved were taken to Khu Khot Police Station for further investigation.

The injured were sent to Prachathipat Hospital, where police detained Chok as he was found in possession of the improvised firearm.