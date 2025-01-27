Man denies identity after alleged misconduct in Nonthaburi shop

Bright Choomanee56 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
A man accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a 12 year old girl and her friend in a convenience store in Nonthaburi has refused to provide personal details or fingerprints.

The incident occurred on January 25 on Chaeng Watthana Road in Pak Kret district, leading to police intervention after good samaritans detained the suspect.

Yesterday, January 26, the mothers of the girls, 36 year old Duan and 30 year old Dao, accompanied their daughters to Pak Kret police station for further questioning and to identify the suspect. Despite this, the man remained uncooperative, not revealing his identity or allowing fingerprinting.

The police decided to send him to Phra Nang Klao Hospital for physical and psychological evaluation before continuing with legal proceedings.

Dao expressed her shock upon hearing about the incident involving her daughter, B, who was visiting her friend A. She noted her usual attentiveness towards her child and her trust in A’s family, making the occurrence in a crowded convenience store particularly surprising.

Further police investigation involved the girls identifying the suspect. The man continued to deny the allegations, suggesting that the police review security footage for evidence, reported KhaoSod.

Police are currently unable to charge the suspect without more information. They are working to contact the suspect’s relatives and plan to examine CCTV footage to gather evidence for the case.

In similar news, a 14 year old girl was sitting by the waterside with her friend when an unfamiliar boat driver approached, embraced her, and attempted to kiss her. He then insensitively asked, “Shall we go to a hotel? I’ll cover the room costs.”

The incident, which took place on January 20, at the pier in front of the former district office in Bang Pa-in district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, was shared by the victim on social media. The girl posted photos and a video to warn others of the man’s inappropriate behaviour.

