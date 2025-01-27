Tourist bus accident in Laos injures 25 foreigners, no Thais involved

Picture courtesy of Matichon

Yesterday, January 26, a tourist bus accident in Salavan province, Laos, left 25 foreign tourists injured. The governor of Ubon Ratchathani assured that no Thai nationals were involved, and emergency services were dispatched to the Chong Mek border to assist the injured.

Adisak Noisuwan, the governor of Ubon Ratchathani, along with more than 20 volunteers, donated blood at Sappasitthiprasong Hospital in Mueang district to support the injured tourists. The accident occurred in Khong city, Salavan province, involving a sightseeing bus, resulting in serious injuries for 11 people and moderate injuries for three.

Initially, four of the injured were transferred to Thailand for treatment through the Chong Mek checkpoint in Sirindhorn district. These tourists, covered by travel insurance, sought treatment at private hospitals in Thailand.

Upon receiving the request for assistance from Lao officials, the Thai government prepared blood supplies for the injured. While the official cause of the accident is pending a formal announcement, there is confirmation that no Thai nationals were on the tour bus.

Adisak explained that following coordination with Lao officials, emergency vehicles were sent to the Chong Mek border to transport the injured for further treatment in Thailand. Depending on the severity of their injuries, they will be distributed to hospitals along the route, including those in Sirindhorn and Phibun Mangsahan districts, as well as private hospitals in the city, as per the preferences of the injured, reported KhaoSod.

The Thai officials have made necessary arrangements to ensure that hospitals have ample blood supplies for treating the victims of this incident.

In similar news, a coach bus driver crashed into a tree along the Asian Highway 41 in the southern province of Surat Thani, resulting in the deaths of five passengers and injuries to 33 others. Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.