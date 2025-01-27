Tourist bus accident in Laos injures 25 foreigners, no Thais involved

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee47 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
100 1 minute read
Tourist bus accident in Laos injures 25 foreigners, no Thais involved
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Yesterday, January 26, a tourist bus accident in Salavan province, Laos, left 25 foreign tourists injured. The governor of Ubon Ratchathani assured that no Thai nationals were involved, and emergency services were dispatched to the Chong Mek border to assist the injured.

Adisak Noisuwan, the governor of Ubon Ratchathani, along with more than 20 volunteers, donated blood at Sappasitthiprasong Hospital in Mueang district to support the injured tourists. The accident occurred in Khong city, Salavan province, involving a sightseeing bus, resulting in serious injuries for 11 people and moderate injuries for three.

Advertisements

Initially, four of the injured were transferred to Thailand for treatment through the Chong Mek checkpoint in Sirindhorn district. These tourists, covered by travel insurance, sought treatment at private hospitals in Thailand.

Tourist bus accident in Laos injures 25 foreigners, no Thais involved | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Upon receiving the request for assistance from Lao officials, the Thai government prepared blood supplies for the injured. While the official cause of the accident is pending a formal announcement, there is confirmation that no Thai nationals were on the tour bus.

Related Articles

Adisak explained that following coordination with Lao officials, emergency vehicles were sent to the Chong Mek border to transport the injured for further treatment in Thailand. Depending on the severity of their injuries, they will be distributed to hospitals along the route, including those in Sirindhorn and Phibun Mangsahan districts, as well as private hospitals in the city, as per the preferences of the injured, reported KhaoSod.

The Thai officials have made necessary arrangements to ensure that hospitals have ample blood supplies for treating the victims of this incident.

Tourist bus accident in Laos injures 25 foreigners, no Thais involved | News by Thaiger

Advertisements

In similar news, a coach bus driver crashed into a tree along the Asian Highway 41 in the southern province of Surat Thani, resulting in the deaths of five passengers and injuries to 33 others. Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Latest Thailand News
Fatal shooting in Samut Prakan after ex-partner confrontation Crime News

Fatal shooting in Samut Prakan after ex-partner confrontation

8 seconds ago
Thailand&#8217;s game industry act set for Cabinet review in February Thailand News

Thailand’s game industry act set for Cabinet review in February

2 minutes ago
Woman&#8217;s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings Thailand News

Woman’s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings

18 minutes ago
Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife Crime News

Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife

26 minutes ago
Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong Crime News

Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong

33 minutes ago
Thai school director faces licence revocation over drug charges Crime News

Thai school director faces licence revocation over drug charges

35 minutes ago
Tourist bus accident in Laos injures 25 foreigners, no Thais involved Road deaths

Tourist bus accident in Laos injures 25 foreigners, no Thais involved

47 minutes ago
Man denies identity after alleged misconduct in Nonthaburi shop Crime News

Man denies identity after alleged misconduct in Nonthaburi shop

56 minutes ago
Gender recognition bill considered for identity self-determination Thailand News

Gender recognition bill considered for identity self-determination

59 minutes ago
Chon Buri teen saved by rescue team after distress incident Thailand News

Chon Buri teen saved by rescue team after distress incident

1 hour ago
Bangkok braces for temperature drop as Chinese cold air mass hits Thailand News

Bangkok braces for temperature drop as Chinese cold air mass hits

1 hour ago
Forest fire devastates over 2,000 rai on Phu Lam Yai Mountain Thailand News

Forest fire devastates over 2,000 rai on Phu Lam Yai Mountain

1 hour ago
Woman&#8217;s shock as boyfriend dies in fall from building Thailand News

Woman’s shock as boyfriend dies in fall from building

21 hours ago
Thai police arrest migrants en route to Malaysia in smuggling bust Crime News

Thai police arrest migrants en route to Malaysia in smuggling bust

21 hours ago
Toxic ultrafine dust reaches hazardous levels in Thailand&#8217;s Central Plain Thailand News

Toxic ultrafine dust reaches hazardous levels in Thailand’s Central Plain

21 hours ago
Thai police officers held for extorting 2 million baht from Chinese Crime News

Thai police officers held for extorting 2 million baht from Chinese

23 hours ago
Majority oppose casino-entertainment complex and online gambling legalisation Thailand News

Majority oppose casino-entertainment complex and online gambling legalisation

23 hours ago
Worker electrocuted in Bangkok tragedy cleaning building Bangkok News

Worker electrocuted in Bangkok tragedy cleaning building

23 hours ago
Woman charged for illegal sugarcane burning in Nong Bua Lamphu Crime News

Woman charged for illegal sugarcane burning in Nong Bua Lamphu

24 hours ago
Teacher&#8217;s aide arrested for abducting boy in Phetchaburi Crime News

Teacher’s aide arrested for abducting boy in Phetchaburi

24 hours ago
Man arrested for explosive attack on minister&#8217;s family home Crime News

Man arrested for explosive attack on minister’s family home

24 hours ago
Thai police dismantle Fiwfans human trafficking network, rescue two girls Crime News

Thai police dismantle Fiwfans human trafficking network, rescue two girls

1 day ago
Phuket to use AI for traffic congestion relief amid road projects Phuket News

Phuket to use AI for traffic congestion relief amid road projects

1 day ago
Thailand halts electricity supply to Myanmar over unpaid bills Thailand News

Thailand halts electricity supply to Myanmar over unpaid bills

1 day ago
Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon

1 day ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee47 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
100 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Woman&#8217;s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings

Woman’s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings

18 minutes ago
Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife

Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife

26 minutes ago
Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong

Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong

33 minutes ago
Thai school director faces licence revocation over drug charges

Thai school director faces licence revocation over drug charges

35 minutes ago