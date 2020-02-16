image
image
Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Man claims he was attacked and robbed by “foreigners”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Man claims he was attacked and robbed by “foreigners” | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Twenty-four year old Theerapat Saen-in seen in hospital - Chiang Rai Times
    • follow us in feedly

A student in Chiang Mai says he was mugged by “foreigners from Europe.” Twenty-four year old Theerapat Saen-in posted his alleged ordeal on Thai social media earlier this week.

According to his post he was taking photographs at a view point on Doi Suthep when he was approached by “farangs.” He says they bashed him on the head with a piece of wood before being attacking him further.

Saen-in then allegedly fled into the woods, fearing the foreigners might chase him and continue their attack. In the process, he claims, he fell down an embankment, knocking himself unconscious.

When he regained consciousness he returned to the scene to find his camera equipment missing. His tripod, backpack and money had all been taken, local media reported.

He says he got help from other tourists in the area and was eventually taken to hospital in Chiang Mai. Doctors cared for his injuries, including six deep wounds to his head. Doctors said the head wounds were consistent with an attack with a solid object and confirmed to police that, based on the wounds, the man was assaulted.

Saen-in asks for cooperation from the public, especially in the event they notise anyone trying to sell or pawn camera equipment. He has also asked anyone with information to please contact police.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Chiang Mai

44th Chiang Mai Flower Festival in full bloom

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 week ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

44th Chiang Mai Flower Festival in full bloom | The Thaiger

The Chiang Mai Flower Festival kicked off at the city’s Suan Buak Had park yesterday. Mayor Tassanai Buranupakorn officially opened the festival which he hopes will bring much-needed tourists to the city.

Tassanai said Suan Buak Had was Chiang Mai’s first public park and has always been the location of the annual Flower Festival, now in its 44th year. This year, he says, the private and public sectors have really come together to create a beautiful experience which many locals and tourists will, he hopes, want to explore, adding “There are many great photo ops!”

44th Chiang Mai Flower Festival in full bloom | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: – Chiang Mai CityLife

44th Chiang Mai Flower Festival in full bloom | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: – Chiang Mai CityLife

SOURCE: CityNews

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Thai government scraps Mekong blasting project

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 week ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Thai government scraps Mekong blasting project | The Thaiger
PHOTO: A fisherman on the Mekong river bank outside Nong Khai - Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters

The government has officially abandoned a controversial plan to blast rapids on the Mekong river in Chiang Mai province. The Chinese-led dredging and blasting plan, initiated in 2001, met with fierce opposition from locals and environmental groups, and the Cabinet agreed to scrap it at a weekly meeting on Tuesday.

The plan was to enable ships to carry goods from China’s landlocked southern Yunnan province to ports in Thailand and Laos. It was highly opposed by conservationists and communities living along the river, who feared it would harm the environment and only benefit China. A deputy government spokewoman told Reuters:

“The communities affected and non-profit groups were against the plan. Above all fearing it would affect the way of life, and China also had no funding for it … so we ended the project. It didn’t take off yet. We were only doing environmental and social impact assessments”

The Chinese embassy in Bangkok was not available for comment.

A Thai cabinet document said that China had informed involved countries last year that it would not pursue the project, but work had continued along stretches of the river in Laos and Myanmar.

“China’s mistreatment of the Mekong, and its control of upstream water supplies, already shows the problem. Treating the mother of rivers like an international canal is no way to conserve and protect the environment, fishing and Thai people’s traditional lifestyle.”

China’s dams on the Mekong have also become controversial, especially since China revealed it was testing equipment in the river’s upper reaches. Thai farmers say they have collapsed fish stocks.

Thai government scraps Mekong blasting project | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

The Mekong is the world’s 12th longest river. It stretches 4,350 kilometres from China, where it’s known as the Lancang river, through five southeast Asian countries, to Vietnam in the south. It hosts at least 270 species of fish.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Train hits car in Chiang Mai, family survives

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Train hits car in Chiang Mai, family survives | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Chiang Mai CityLife

Police from Chiang Mai’s Saraphi police station yesterday received a report of a train hitting a car and rushed with rescuers to the scene at a crossing in Yang Nueng district. Once there, they found a badly damaged black Toyota Vios. The rescue team helped a family of three from the vehicle and took them to hospital, while the damaged car was later towed to the police station.

Initial investigation revealed that the father was driving with his wife and daughter on the way to school and failed to see the barrier already in place at the railway crossing. The car was on the railway track when it was hit by the train. Local media report that there were some undisclosed injuries but no fatalities.

SOURCE: Chiang Mai CityLife

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ. | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม1 week ago

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends? | The Thaiger
Patong1 week ago

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why? | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า | The Thaiger
คลิป2 weeks ago

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล3 weeks ago

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน3 weeks ago

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน4 weeks ago

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)

Trending