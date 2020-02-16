Man claims he was attacked and robbed by “foreigners” | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Man claims he was attacked and robbed by “foreigners”
A student in Chiang Mai says he was mugged by “foreigners from Europe.” Twenty-four year old Theerapat Saen-in posted his alleged ordeal on Thai social media earlier this week.
According to his post he was taking photographs at a view point on Doi Suthep when he was approached by “farangs.” He says they bashed him on the head with a piece of wood before being attacking him further.
Saen-in then allegedly fled into the woods, fearing the foreigners might chase him and continue their attack. In the process, he claims, he fell down an embankment, knocking himself unconscious.
When he regained consciousness he returned to the scene to find his camera equipment missing. His tripod, backpack and money had all been taken, local media reported.
He says he got help from other tourists in the area and was eventually taken to hospital in Chiang Mai. Doctors cared for his injuries, including six deep wounds to his head. Doctors said the head wounds were consistent with an attack with a solid object and confirmed to police that, based on the wounds, the man was assaulted.
Saen-in asks for cooperation from the public, especially in the event they notise anyone trying to sell or pawn camera equipment. He has also asked anyone with information to please contact police.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
44th Chiang Mai Flower Festival in full bloom
The Chiang Mai Flower Festival kicked off at the city’s Suan Buak Had park yesterday. Mayor Tassanai Buranupakorn officially opened the festival which he hopes will bring much-needed tourists to the city.
Tassanai said Suan Buak Had was Chiang Mai’s first public park and has always been the location of the annual Flower Festival, now in its 44th year. This year, he says, the private and public sectors have really come together to create a beautiful experience which many locals and tourists will, he hopes, want to explore, adding “There are many great photo ops!”
SOURCE: CityNewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Thai government scraps Mekong blasting project
The government has officially abandoned a controversial plan to blast rapids on the Mekong river in Chiang Mai province. The Chinese-led dredging and blasting plan, initiated in 2001, met with fierce opposition from locals and environmental groups, and the Cabinet agreed to scrap it at a weekly meeting on Tuesday.
The plan was to enable ships to carry goods from China’s landlocked southern Yunnan province to ports in Thailand and Laos. It was highly opposed by conservationists and communities living along the river, who feared it would harm the environment and only benefit China. A deputy government spokewoman told Reuters:
“The communities affected and non-profit groups were against the plan. Above all fearing it would affect the way of life, and China also had no funding for it … so we ended the project. It didn’t take off yet. We were only doing environmental and social impact assessments”
The Chinese embassy in Bangkok was not available for comment.
A Thai cabinet document said that China had informed involved countries last year that it would not pursue the project, but work had continued along stretches of the river in Laos and Myanmar.
“China’s mistreatment of the Mekong, and its control of upstream water supplies, already shows the problem. Treating the mother of rivers like an international canal is no way to conserve and protect the environment, fishing and Thai people’s traditional lifestyle.”
China’s dams on the Mekong have also become controversial, especially since China revealed it was testing equipment in the river’s upper reaches. Thai farmers say they have collapsed fish stocks.
The Mekong is the world’s 12th longest river. It stretches 4,350 kilometres from China, where it’s known as the Lancang river, through five southeast Asian countries, to Vietnam in the south. It hosts at least 270 species of fish.
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Train hits car in Chiang Mai, family survives
Police from Chiang Mai’s Saraphi police station yesterday received a report of a train hitting a car and rushed with rescuers to the scene at a crossing in Yang Nueng district. Once there, they found a badly damaged black Toyota Vios. The rescue team helped a family of three from the vehicle and took them to hospital, while the damaged car was later towed to the police station.
Initial investigation revealed that the father was driving with his wife and daughter on the way to school and failed to see the barrier already in place at the railway crossing. The car was on the railway track when it was hit by the train. Local media report that there were some undisclosed injuries but no fatalities.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai CityLifeKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Disabled Belgian man busted by Chon Buri’s “smart car”
Thai Army chief promises overhaul of army business involvement and practices
Bangkok shooter granted bail despite drugs
Fires continue devouring Thailand’s North
Man claims he was attacked and robbed by “foreigners”
2 more suspects arrested in “wombs-for-hire” scandal
Heroin smuggler busted in Chiang Rai
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
More than 200 couples exchange vows on Valentine’s Day 2020 in Phuket
German man falls to his death from Pattaya condo
Thousands gather for merit-making ceremony in Korat
Korat shooter video goes viral
Thai healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
Trending
- Pattaya4 days ago
“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – sharp increase in cases, UK officials battle to contain a new threat
- Pattaya4 days ago
Dead infant discovered in Pattaya
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Shooter arrested. Shots fired around Chulalongkorn University this morning
- Property5 hours ago
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus myths busted
- Coronavirus3 days ago
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
- Pattaya3 days ago
German man saved from 2nd-floor jump in Pattaya