Mae Sot immigration chief transferred after inmate escape | The Thaiger

image
image
image
image
Crime

Mae Sot immigration chief transferred after inmate escape

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Mae Sot immigration chief transferred after inmate escape
PHOTO: INN News
Following the escape of 2 inmates, the immigration chief in Tak’s Mae Sot district has been transferred while an investigation takes place. The 2 Uighur inmates escaped by using soap to corrode the iron cell bars. They rubbed dish soap on the cell bars routinely. Over time, the iron started to rust and they were able to break the bars.

Mae Sot’s immigration chief Sangkhom Thadso will now work as an assistant at the bureau head office, a source told the Bangkok Post. Investigators from several different agencies have been looking for the fugitives with many searching along the nearby Myanmar border.

This is apparently the inmates’ second escape. 41 year old Murad Yeslikana and 29 year old Rasid Hussim were first incarcerated at the Nong Khai Immigration Police Prison near the Thai-Laos border on charges of entering Thailand illegally. They escaped earlier this year and were missing for 21 days. They were found on February 15 and transferred to the Mae Sot Immigration Prison.

Apparently, the inmates really thought through their latest escape. Police suspect the inmates planned for months and believe soap was rubbed on the bars everyday until the metal started to rust. Police say they suspect the inmates used a hard object to eventually break the rusted bars.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 16, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Mai Sot immigration chief’s brother loses contract to sell cheap soap to the prison.

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Crime

Inmates escape from Thai prison using soap to rust the cell bars

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Inmates escape from Thai prison using soap to rust the cell bars
PHOTO: Sanook

2 Turkish inmates escaped from a Thailand prison in a daring, if not slippery, escape. Their main tool? Soap. They used soap to cover the bars of their cell in the Tak’s Mae Sot district. Over time, the soap caused the metal to rust and they were able to break the cell bars. Apparently, this isn’t their first cunning escape to ‘slip’ away from prison.

41 year old Murad Yeslikana and 29 year old Rasid Hussim were arrested on charges of entering Thailand illegally and were first incarcerated at the Nong Khai Immigration Police Prison near the Thai-Laos border. The men escaped the prison earlier this year and were missing for 21 days. Thai media didn’t report on the details of the inmates’ escape or whereabouts, but say they were found and transferred to the Mae Sot Immigration Prison on February 15.

Apparently, the inmates really thought through their latest escape. Police suspect the inmates planned for months and believe soap was rubbed on the bars everyday until the metal started to rust. Police say they suspect the inmates used a hard object to eventually break the rusted bars.

Immigration police are searching for the 2 men and believe the fugitives are planning to cross the nearby border to Myanmar. Or, dare we say, slip through border security.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Phuket

Gunman surrenders after holding Phuket woman hostage for 4 hours

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Gunman surrenders after holding Phuket woman hostage for 4 hours
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A man who held a Phuket shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint has surrendered following a 4 hour stand-off with police. Nation Thailand reports that the incident occurred in the sub-district of Srissontorn last night.

Police say they had earlier pursued a group of teenagers wanted for drugs offences. 1 of the suspects ran into a motorbike repair shop near the Banya intersection, taking a woman hostage at gunpoint. A stand-off ensued, while officers attempted to negotiate with the gunman.

After 4 hours, the man put the gun down and was taken into custody. It’s understood the woman was left shaken by the incident but was unhurt.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Crime

Alleged kidnapping attempt in Isaan region, missing child found tied up

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Alleged kidnapping attempt in Isaan region, missing child found tied up
PHOTO: ONB News

A girl was allegedly kidnapped by a group in the Isaan province Amnat Charoen. She was found with tied up and her was mouth stuffed with paper.

The girl says a teenager approached her and offered candy. She said she wasn’t hungry and that she didn’t have money, but the teen allegedly replied that it was okay and he had snacks in his car. When the girl got to the vehicle, a group of people tied up her hands and feet, and stuffed paper in her mouth, Thai media reports. The vehicle did not have license plates, and apparently came from out of town. Thai media says the car was driving around the village for a while.

The girl’s grandparents noticed the child had been gone for a while and went looking for her. After searching for her, they contacted the village chief and an announcement was made on the village’s speakers.

When the alleged kidnappers heard the announcements about the missing girl on the loud speakers, they dropped the girl off and drove away, Thai media reports. Villagers who heard the announcements helped search for the missing child. She was found with her hands tied up with a sweater, her feet tied with electrical wire and her mouth stuffed with paper.

“Villagers believe these types of gangs kidnap the children for sale and is a big part of human trafficking in Thailand.”

Thai media did not report on any arrests or possible suspects.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

