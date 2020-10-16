Thailand News Today | Bangkok protests, Special Tourist Visa, Prisoners slippery escape | October 16 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protests, Special Tourist Visa, Prisoners slippery escape | October 16
Thailand news on The Thaiger. Posted daily around 5pm, Thai Time. Hosted by Tim Newton.
Train-car collision kills 1, second fatal railway crossing incident this week
A passenger train collided with a car, killing a woman and injuring 2 others at a railway crossing in Phetchaburi’s Khao Yai district last night.
At last night’s incident, police found the Toyota Vios crushed against beams under a bridge, still under construction. A 21 year old was found dead in the car. The 39 year old driver and a 33 year old passenger were OK but trapped inside the wreckage.
They were finally rescued and sent to hospital.
Police are investigating to determine the cause of the incident, but say the crossing was unguarded.
Just earlier this week, a freight train smashed into a charter bus, killing 18 bus passengers and injuring another 44 at a crossing in Chachoengsao, just east of Bangkok.
Bangkok city intersection closed and secured ahead of next rally at 5pm
Police have closed Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong Intersection and Ratchadamri Roads from now, just hours before the next round of anti-government protests were scheduled to begin at 5pm. Ratchadamri Road is being closed all the way to the Pratunam intersection. The closure, on a Friday afternoon, provides the city an additional traffic headache.
Early yesterday morning a State of Emergency was enacted giving police special powers to arrest gatherings of more than 5 and clear “areas” at their discretion. The new edict also gives authorities the power to shut down dissenting media and arrest people making comments “that could affect national security”.
Police allowed a gathering to assemble last night after it was apparent the numbers were swelling way beyond expectations, mostly made up of school and university students, that reached 15,000+
Meanwhile, contractors who provided PA and sound services for last night’s gathering in Bangkok’s shopping district, have been arrested. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights report that 6 of the crew have been formerly arrested.
There will no doubt be some sort of confrontation this evening, or an attempt to move the protest site. We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest information at thethaiger.com
Cabinet confirms state of emergency, curfew if protests escalate
The Thai cabinet met today to formally approve yesterday’s state of emergency.
After the meeting the Thai PM told the media that a curfew banning people from leaving home at night might have to be imposed if the situation escalated. He insisted the situation did not warrant the declaration of martial law.
Now they’re coming… Special Tourist Visa flight next Tuesday
In the latest Special Tourist Visa news, it looks like there could be a flight of successful applicants coming next Tuesday. But we’ll get more excited when the plane actually arrives.
After much confusion and a few apparent ‘misunderstandings’, Chinese tourists on the Special Tourist Visa will actually arrive on October 20 and 26. The announcement from the Tourism and Sports Minister and reported in the Bangkok Post. The first group is said to arrive in Bangkok.
The first group of 120 tourists from Guangzhou will arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airpor. Another group of 120 tourists, also from Guangzhou, will arrive on October 26.
Since the Special Tourist Visa was enacted not a single passenger has arrived on Thai soil as a result of applying for the new visa which entitles applicants to 90 day stays, kick started by a 14 day quarantine period. The 90 days can be renewed twice.
Inmates escape from Thai prison using soap to rust the cell bars
2 Turkish inmates escaped from a Thailand prison in a daring, if not slippery, escape.
Their main tool? Soap. They used soap to cover the bars of their cell in the Tak’s Mae Sot district. Over time, the soap caused the metal to rust and they were able to break the cell bars. Apparently, this isn’t their first cunning escape to ‘slip’ away from prison.
The 41 and 29 year olds were arrested on charges of entering Thailand illegally and were first incarcerated at the Nong Khai Immigration Police Prison near the Thai-Laos border. The men escaped the prison earlier this year and were missing for 21 days.
They were found and sent to a prison in Mae Sot. There they crafted their cunning escape. At this stage they’re on the loose and police suspect they will try and slip over the nearby Burmese border.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Train-car collision kills 1, second fatal railway crossing incident this week
A passenger train collided with a car, killing a woman and injuring 2 others at a railway crossing in Phetchaburi’s Khao Yai district last night. Just earlier this week, a freight train smashed into a charter bus, killing 18 bus passengers and injuring another 44 at a crossing by the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in the Chachoengsao province. Officials are working on how to make railway crossings safer.
At last night’s incident, police found the Toyota Vios crushed against beams supporting a bridge that was under construction. 21 year old Thitichaya Yaemkesorn was found dead inside the car. The driver, 39 year old Theerayuth Khuenta, and another passenger 33 year old Bundit Charoensap, were alive, but trapped inside the wreckage. They were extracted by rescue personnel and sent to the hospital.
The victims had just gotten off work at the Royal Plus bottled fruit juice factory in the Samut Songkhram province and were heading home when they collided with a Bangkok-Surat Thani special express train at a railway crossing. While the car was crushed, the train indicated little damage.
Police are investigating to determine the cause of the incident, but say the crossing was unguarded. In the earlier incident in the Chachoengsao province, officials say a broken crossing signal and the lack of a barrier gate to block traffic contributed to the collision.
Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob acknowledged in a previous report that the State Railways of Thailand’s budget to install railroad crossing gates has been cut. Now officials say they plan to review and install barriers at train crossings crossing to prevent future, and potentially fatal, collisions.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand Airbnb hosts to abide by new Covid-19 cleaning measures
Now that people in Thailand are travelling domestically again and international tourists could be coming in the near future, Airbnb has consulted with Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and come up with Covid-19 safety measures which include “new normal” policies and the 5-step “enhanced” cleaning process: prepare, clean, sanitise, check and reset. All Airbnb hosts in Thailand must make sure they follow the process by November 20.
Airbnb’s new cleaning process, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, says hosts must first clean the space, removing dust and dirt from surfaces, and then sanitise “high-touch” items like doorknobs and TV remotes. Hosts must also abide by new normal policies like wearing a face mask and social distancing.
In addition to the cleaning measures, Airbnb also now lists recommendations from Thailand’s Department of Disease Control as well as Department of Health, like cleaning the accommodations with 70% alcohol and providing a designated contaminated waste disposal for guests.
Director general of the Department of Health, Buncha Khakhong, says Airbnb’s cleaning protocols exceed standards and they advise hosts to follow the cleaning guidelines to “make Thailand a safe country for everyone.”
“The Department of Health has always looked for ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand. We have found that Airbnb’s cleaning guidelines go above and beyond Thailand’s standards and we have collaborated with them to further ensure that the standards take into account local needs.”
General manager for Airbnb in Southeast Asia, Amanprett Bajaj, says maintaining high standards of health and hygiene is a “critical step in restoring traveller confidence” after the pandemic.
“By following the enhanced cleaning protocol, our hosts in Thailand are taking significant steps toward protecting themselves, their guests and the communities in which they live. We are looking forward to further collaborating with local governments, medical experts and other authorities to ensure a consistent approach that would help support the recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry.”
SOURCE: Airbnb
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Human rights NGO, opposition parties, say State of Emergency infringes human rights
A Thai human rights NGO has criticised the government’s decision to declare a State of Emergency in Bangkok, as political unrest escalates in the capital and around the country. iLaw says the imposition of the emergency decree gives the PM the unrestricted right to use special powers that violate citizens’ human rights. iLaw points out that the new ban on gatherings of more than 5 people contravenes the country’s constitution, which allows for peaceful gatherings. It adds that so far, around 421 people have been arrested for violating the ban.
The organisation says that the decree also allows for people to be held without a court warrant for at least 7 days, pointing out that this can be extended to 30 days in areas outside of police stations. The comments come in the wake of the arrest of prominent protest leader, and human rights lawyer, Arnon Nampa, who has been flown to Chiang Mai to face charges of sedition.
Meanwhile, 6 opposition parties are adding their voices to iLaw’s, and calling on the government to lift the State of Emergency with immediate effect. The leaders of the Pheu Thai, Move Forward, Sereeruamthai, Prachachart, Thai People Power and Puea Chat parties have issued a joint statement in which they claim there is no legal justification for the imposition of the emergency decree in the capital. They are calling for an emergency parliamentary session to resolve the ongoing conflict through diplomacy, adding that they do not support the use of violence by either side.
The criticism from iLaw and opposition politicians echoes that of human rights organisation Amnesty International, who describe the imposition of the emergency decree and the arrest of protesters as, “vague, drastic order that will lead to more people unfairly arrested, detained and prosecuted.”
A rally of thousands of protesters at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong intersection and Ratchadamri Road ended peacefully last night, but activists have vowed to return for more of the same today.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pathumwan intersection protest kicks off in defiance of police and government orders
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protests, Special Tourist Visa, Prisoners slippery escape | October 16
Mae Sot immigration chief transferred after inmate escape
New Covid-19 test in the works, quarantine could be shortened
Bangkok in “State of Emergency” for 1 month, PM warns about possible curfew
4 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, 1 apparent reinfection
Train-car collision kills 1, second fatal railway crossing incident this week
Bangkok city intersection closed and secured ahead of next rally at 5pm
Thailand Airbnb hosts to abide by new Covid-19 cleaning measures
Now they’re coming… Special Tourist Visa flight set for Tuesday – Tourism and Sports Minister
Inmates escape from Thai prison using soap to rust the cell bars
2 activists could face life in prison for alleged violations against a royal motorcade
Human rights NGO, opposition parties, say State of Emergency infringes human rights
Phuket to host Cabinet meeting to review proposals for reviving local economy
“Thai authorities should not repress peaceful protests”, Human Rights Watch
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
The Pattaya to Hua Hin bridge. Government discusses 900 billion baht investment.
Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis
Is it time for Thailand to restart its tourist industry? – SURVEY
“Low-risk” tourists could see quarantine period cut in half upon arrival
Rain with “strong winds” forecast for most of Thailand
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
Pattaya bars making money from live streaming for customers overseas – VIDEO
Thai berry-pickers from Sweden and Finland return home after salary windfall
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protests, Special Tourist Visa, Prisoners slippery escape | October 16
Thailand News Today | State of Emergency, Pattaya ‘online’, Veggie Festival plea | October 15
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Thailand News Today | No STV tourists, Boss in Dubai, border fears in Tak | October 13
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Trending
- Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
- Events3 days ago
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
- Bangkok2 days ago
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya bars making money from live streaming for customers overseas – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health officials considering more relaxed quarantine for short-term visitors
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to make AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoped to be available by mid-2021
- Bangkok1 day ago
UPDATE: Bangkok under a State of Emergency, protests ‘cleared’, 20+ arrested,
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Barriers to be installed at train crossings nationwide in wake of Chachoengsao tragedy – VIDEO