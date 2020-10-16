New Covid-19 test in the works, quarantine could be shortened | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New Covid-19 test in the works, quarantine could be shortened

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

25 mins ago

 on 

New Covid-19 test in the works, quarantine could be shortened
PHOTO: Phuket Airport Health Control / Facebook
Thailand’s mandatory quarantine for those entering the country could be reduced from 14 days to 10 days or even less if new Covid-19 testing kits are reliable, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The new Covid-19 testing kits are in the process of being developed by the Public Health Ministry. Nation Thailand didn’t report on many details about the test, but say it doesn’t require blood to be drawn and isn’t a swab test. It should take about 3 to 5 days to produce an accurate result.

The ministry has been talking about cutting the quarantine period in half, down to 7 days, for tourists they say are at a “low-risk” of spreading the virus. But changes must be made to the quarantine system to make sure shortening the isolation period doesn’t lead to any new transmissions, according to the deputy director-general of the ministry’s Department of Disease Control, Tanarak Plipat.

“7 day quarantine is possible in the case of areas with very low infections. But it doesn’t mean that we will no longer have additional controls. If we do it, we must redesign the quarantine system, together with measures to monitor those people to make sure the country is safe from the outbreak.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

4 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, 1 apparent reinfection

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

4 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, 1 apparent reinfection

4 new Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine with an apparent reinfection, according to the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration. The 4 new cases are from those arriving in Thailand from Ethiopia, Nigeria, Singapore and United Kingdom, raising the country’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 3,669. So far, 3,467 people have recovered and 143 are currently being treated for the virus. The death toll is still at 59.

  • A 46 year old Thai man travelling from Singapore tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival on October 9, an apparent second infection. Health officials report the man was diagnosed with Covid-19 in June. He is being treated in Chon Buri and is asymptomatic.
  • A 19 year old Thai student travelling from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival on Monday. She is being treated in Bangkok. The woman says she had symptoms of a runny nose and loss of smell before arriving in Thailand on September 29.
  • A 37 year old Ethiopian woman travelling from Addis Ababa tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival on Monday. She travelled to Thailand for other, unrelated, medical treatment and is being treated at a hospital in Bangkok. She is asymptomatic.
  • A 36 year old Thai woman travelling from Nigeria tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 9 and tested positive 4 days later. She is being treated in Chon Buri and is asymptomatic.

4 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, 1 apparent reinfection

4 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, 1 apparent reinfection | News by The Thaiger

Daily new Covid-19 cases as of October 15, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Phuket

Phuket to host Cabinet meeting to review proposals for reviving local economy

Maya Taylor

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Phuket to host Cabinet meeting to review proposals for reviving local economy
PHOTO: Wikimedia

Government officials are to hold a Cabinet meeting in Phuket on November 2 and 3, when they will meet with local authorities and business owners to hear their suggestions on re-igniting the province’s decimated economy. Phuket has been hit particularly hard by the country’s borders being shut since late March, with the absence of international tourists dealing a hammer blow that some say will be felt for years to come.

The Bangkok Post reports that, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the province would generate over 400 billion baht in tourism revenue each year. Now, data from the Phuket Area Revenue Office shows that, between January and August, year on year tax revenue from the province has plummeted by over 46%.

In preparation for the November meeting with central government officials, Governor Narong Woonsiew has met with local business leaders. Narong says Phuket is currently completely reliant on domestic tourism, with the local economy devastated by the fallout from Covid-19 and the loss of internationals tourists. He says the government understands the difficulties being faced by the province and has chosen to have a Cabinet meeting there for that reason. He adds that he would like Bangkok officials to ask state agencies to hold meetings and conferences in Phuket, as one way of helping the local economy.

“Phuket is grateful that it is the Cabinet’s venue of choice. This gives us hope for economic recovery. We have experienced many economic hardships before, and we are discussing what to propose as immediate and long-term solutions to the Cabinet.”

Phuket is still hoping to welcome its first international tourists in over 6 months, under the new Special Tourist Visa scheme. The programme was officially launched on October 1, however, nobody seems sure when the first lot of foreign visitors availing of the visa are set to arrive. The much-talked about arrival of between 120 and 150 Chinese visitors, which was supposed to take place this month, turned out to be all for nothing, when it was revealed not a single Chinese national applied for the STV.

Nevertheless, Governor Narong says he expects the province to re-open for international tourism from October 25. That’s just over a week away. He adds that he would like PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to test Phuket’s readiness for managing STV arrivals, by undergoing all the procedures the province has put in place. He says the role-play could be filmed and used to increase tourists’ confidence that Phuket is well-equipped to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19 on the island.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

10 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, only 1 reported symptoms

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

10 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, only 1 reported symptoms

10 new Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine from those travelling from 6 different countries, tallying up Thailand’s total number of reported cases to 3,665, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The cases were found in people arriving to Thailand from Myanmar, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Italy, Lebanon and the Netherlands. Only 1 patient reported symptoms.

  • A 33 year old Syrian doctor travelling from Lebanon tested positive for Covid-19, reporting symptoms of a fever, cough and loss of smell. He was on the same flight from Dubai as 3 other previously confirmed cases. He arrived on October 9 and tested positive 3 days later.
  • 3 men travelling from Yangon, Myanmar tested positive for Covid-19. 2 of the men are chefs, 41 and 52 years old, and the other is a 58 year old hotel worker. They arrived on October 9 and tested positive 4 days later.
  • 3 army engineers travelling from South Sudan, ages 33, 46, and 53, tested positive of Covid-19 on Monday upon arrival.
  • A 27 year old Thai woman travelling from the Netherlands tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 10 and tested positive 3 days later.
  • A 66 year old Thai man travelling from Ethiopia tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival on Monday.
  • A 31 year old Thai woman who travelled from Italy, but had a connecting flight in the Netherlands, tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 10 and tested positive 3 days later.

Out of the 3,665 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 3,463 have recovered and 59 people have died. 143 people are being treated in the hospital.

10 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, only 1 reported symptoms

Daily new Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of October 14, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

