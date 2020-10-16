Inmates escape from Thai prison using soap to rust the cell bars | The Thaiger

Crime
Inmates escape from Thai prison using soap to rust the cell bars
2 Turkish inmates escaped from a Thailand prison in a daring, if not slippery, escape. Their main tool? Soap. They used soap to cover the bars of their cell in the Tak’s Mae Sot district. Over time, the soap caused the metal to rust and they were able to break the cell bars. Apparently, this isn’t their first cunning escape to ‘slip’ away from prison.
41 year old Murad Yeslikana and 29 year old Rasid Hussim were arrested on charges of entering Thailand illegally and were first incarcerated at the Nong Khai Immigration Police Prison near the Thai-Laos border. The men escaped the prison earlier this year and were missing for 21 days. Thai media didn’t report on the details of the inmates’ escape or whereabouts, but say they were found and transferred to the Mae Sot Immigration Prison on February 15.
Apparently, the inmates really thought through their latest escape. Police suspect the inmates planned for months and believe soap was rubbed on the bars everyday until the metal started to rust. Police say they suspect the inmates used a hard object to eventually break the rusted bars.
Immigration police are searching for the 2 men and believe the fugitives are planning to cross the nearby border to Myanmar. Or, dare we say, slip through border security.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Phuket
Gunman surrenders after holding Phuket woman hostage for 4 hours
A man who held a Phuket shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint has surrendered following a 4 hour stand-off with police. Nation Thailand reports that the incident occurred in the sub-district of Srissontorn last night.
Police say they had earlier pursued a group of teenagers wanted for drugs offences. 1 of the suspects ran into a motorbike repair shop near the Banya intersection, taking a woman hostage at gunpoint. A stand-off ensued, while officers attempted to negotiate with the gunman.
After 4 hours, the man put the gun down and was taken into custody. It’s understood the woman was left shaken by the incident but was unhurt.
Crime
Alleged kidnapping attempt in Isaan region, missing child found tied up
A girl was allegedly kidnapped by a group in the Isaan province Amnat Charoen. She was found with tied up and her was mouth stuffed with paper.
The girl says a teenager approached her and offered candy. She said she wasn’t hungry and that she didn’t have money, but the teen allegedly replied that it was okay and he had snacks in his car. When the girl got to the vehicle, a group of people tied up her hands and feet, and stuffed paper in her mouth, Thai media reports. The vehicle did not have license plates, and apparently came from out of town. Thai media says the car was driving around the village for a while.
The girl’s grandparents noticed the child had been gone for a while and went looking for her. After searching for her, they contacted the village chief and an announcement was made on the village’s speakers.
When the alleged kidnappers heard the announcements about the missing girl on the loud speakers, they dropped the girl off and drove away, Thai media reports. Villagers who heard the announcements helped search for the missing child. She was found with her hands tied up with a sweater, her feet tied with electrical wire and her mouth stuffed with paper.
“Villagers believe these types of gangs kidnap the children for sale and is a big part of human trafficking in Thailand.”
Thai media did not report on any arrests or possible suspects.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Parents press ahead with class-action against school at centre of abuse claims
A school in the central province of Nonthaburi is facing a class-action lawsuit from parents, amid allegations of abuse at the facility. The claims originally came to light when a teacher was captured on CCTV physically abusing students in her care. In the footage, Ornuma Plodprong, aka, “Khru Jum”, can be seen repeatedly hitting students, pushing one to the floor, and dragging another child across the room. The incidents occurred at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School, just north of central Bangkok.
After being physically attacked by some angry parents, Ornuma filed a police complaint against them, which she has since withdrawn. The parents in question, Chanwit Noisuekying and Kancharinrat Singdechudom, have paid fines of 100 baht following the assault. Rumours emerged that a group of parents had decided to forgive Ornuma when they were seen being photographed at a police station in the company of the teacher. Chanwit has dismissed the rumours, saying he is still bringing charges against her. He adds that his son, Seu, showed signs of trauma after seeing the teacher earlier this week.
Since the original claims of abuse surfaced, the scandal has grown, with allegations of abuse surfacing at other Sarasas schools and subsequent investigations uncovering a host of other violations, including the employment of unqualified teachers and foreigners working without work permits.
The private school has had to return tuition fees and has been ordered to install additional CCTV cameras and to display the qualifications of its teachers. It has also been ordered to pay any medical expenses incurred by the victims. To date, it’s understood 16 teachers and caretakers have been charged.
Toby Andrews
October 16, 2020 at 11:13 am
That’s it no more soap for the inmates – they will just have to stink.
They are slow in catching these slippery fugitives.