Crime

Anti-graft agency to seize Joe Ferrari estate

Published

 on 

Former chief of police Thitisan “Joe Ferrari” Utthanaphon will have his assets seized after he was charged by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for having riches beyond his pay grade.

The NACC found Ferrari guilty of “being unusually rich” and proposed his estate worth 1 billion baht would be confiscated, reported Bangkok Post.

The NACC will forward its finding to the Office of the Attorney-General that the former chief of Mueng Nakhon Sawan Police Station in central Thailand had amassed an unusually large amount of money that did not sit with his yearly salary.

Ferrari’s case will be filed with the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases and they will be asked to order the asset seizure.

An investigation into the 41 year old’s wealth began in August last year after it came to light that the corrupt cop demanded money from drug suspects.

The former police chief earned the nickname Joe Ferrari as a result of his collection of luxury vehicles. His assets include a 57-million-baht mansion in Bangkok.

Investigating officers discovered 24 cars valued at 70 million baht, a condo worth 1.5 million baht, and 18 guns worth 720,000 baht.

Ferrari is a controversial and well-known figure in Thai high society. He was often seen mixing with celebrities and showing off his car collection. He is familiar with Thai people mainly because he used to date a famous Thai TV star, Pichanak “May” Sakakorn.

His fame increased after he married the daughter of a businessman who operated a luxury car import. He had several luxury cars, such as Ferrari, Porche, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, Mini Cooper, and Lamborghini.

He was the first and only Thai to own a Lamborghini Aventador LP 720-4 50 Anniversario. Apparently, there are only 50 worldwide.

Ferrari was sentenced to the death penalty on June 8 this year for his part in the murder of 24 year old Chiraphong Thanapat. The sentence was eventually commuted to life in prison because he confessed to some of the charges.

The ex-cop and six of his colleagues were caught torturing Chiraphong to death on a CCTV camera leaked on Thai social media last August.

WARNING: Real-life violence.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

