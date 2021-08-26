Crime
Jo Ferrari: his arrest, press conference and investigation details
Details have now solidified on the arrest of Thitisan Utthanaphon, aka “Chief Joe”, aka “Jo Ferrari”, the police station superintendent accused with 6 other officers of suffocating a suspect in custody, allegedly in an attempt to extort him for 2 million baht. Despite previous reports originating in Thai media, the fleeing officer was not found just across the Burmese border but actually surrendered earlier this evening to police in Chon Buri.
A major general from the Provincial Police Region 6 reported he called Jo Ferrari at 11 pm last night, asking him to surrender and arranging to pick him up in Chon Buri earlier today. The arrest was actually recorded around 4 pm at the Saen Suk Police Station and then later Jo was transferred to the Crime Suppression Division this evening.
PRESS CONFERENCE
In a highly unusual move, and despite National Police declaring that the rouge officers will be received the same treatment as any other lawbreaker, Jo Ferrari joined answered questions from the media by phone. The police held a late-night press conference during which they held a mobile phone to a microphone and allowed the fugitive to offer his perspective and answer questions. Suspects are not usually allowed to make statements or speak to the press.
He claimed that the death was an accident and incident had nothing to do with any extortion plot and that he was merely trying to get information about the illegal drug trade to protect and prevent people from drug use. He said that the suspect, identified as Jeerapong Thanapat, was being uncooperative and Jo Ferrari put a black plastic bag over his head to prevent the suspect from seeing him.
But Jeerapong clawed at the bag, so his arms were tied behind his back to restrain him. The video footage shows the restrained man struggling with multiple police officers helping restrain and move him until he loses consciousness after which some offers attempt to resuscitate him. It was reported that Jo Ferrari instructed his death to be listed as a drug overdose and his girlfriend was released in exchange for her silence.
Jo Ferrari said he was just doing his job but he accepts that what he did was wrong and he takes all responsibility himself for the death, saying the other 6 officers involved were his subordinates that were only following his orders.
National Police official Suwat Jangyodsuk made a statement saying they will not protect wrongdoers, no matter who they are, even if they are police.
“Everyone will be treated the same under the legal system. The police organization must exist with people’s trust,”
INVESTIGATION REVELATIONS
The saga unfolded when security video showing the murder went viral online, leading to arrest warrants for 7 officers of the Nakhon Sawa Muang police station. After 3 including Jo were missing briefly, all 7 are now in custody. They were reported denied bail.
During their pursuit, police went to Jo Ferrari’s house, which brought attention to his lavish lifestyle, with a 2 acre compound, 60 million baht mansion, 42 luxury cars, and reports of hundreds of millions of baht cash stashed, despite his official salary of about 40,000 baht per month. He was said to have over 200 million baht being held by nominees and in 2017 his estranged actress girlfriend told media he had offered her 230 million baht held by a nominee.
The revelations prompted the National Anti-Corruption Commission to launch a probe into his earnings which revealed a programme that rewards police officers and others that assist with recovering illegally smuggled luxury cars with between 30 and 45% of the value of the car, reportedly netting Jo Ferrari 400 million baht. That policy is said to have been revised to 20% with a 5 million baht cap per case in 2017.
The web of alleged corruption further unravelled to reveal that these impounded cars are later sold at auction but the Customs Department but rumours have long existed that auctions associated with division Jo Ferrari worked were rigged to only allow a few favoured buyers to purchase the cars.
The electronic control units were allegedly removed from the cars before being sent to the Customs Department for auction and the cars were useless without them. Whoever had the electronics units could buy and operate the vehicles; anyone else would need to pay extra to retrieve the control units.
More details are sure to surface as the investigation by the NACC and police continue, and the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution petitioned earlier today for the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission to open an investigation of the 7 officers as well.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World, The Pattaya News, and The Phuket News
