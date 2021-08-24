Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media

A video of the alleged police killing during an extortion attempt was shared on social media today by a well-known Thai lawyer. The footage shows officers putting a plastic bag over a man’s head and beating him. Reports say the man died from suffocation, but the district chief allegedly ordered his subordinates to write the death off as drug overdose.

The police chief in Nakhon Sawan, Pol Col Thitisant Utthanaphon, is being transferred following allegations raised this week claiming that he accidentally killed a drug suspect while demanding a 2 million baht bribe. The claims are now being investigated and 10 other officers are being questioned.

The video contains violent content that might be disturbing to some viewers. To watch the video, click HERE.

An earlier report on death during the alleged extortion attempt…

