Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccine inequality may see poorer countries lose $2.3 trillion
A new study found that the global economy will lose US $2.3 trillion due to slow Covid-19 vaccinations and that less wealthy countries will suffer disproportionately. The study by the Economist Intelligence Unit stated that because vaccine rollouts are much slower than those of wealthy nations, the developing and emerging countries will see the most loss. The Asia-Pacific Region is expected to suffer the most, with nearly 75% of projected losses being shouldered by the region.
The EUI collected data it had researched in-house about vaccination timelines, comparing it with gross domestic product forecasts for around 200 countries in order to put together the report.
While programmes like the World Health Organisation’s COVAX have been attempting to address vaccine inequality and get doses to poor nations, the global efforts to distribute vaccines is far from enough to catch up disadvantaged countries. Those countries that aren’t able to manage to get their vaccinations up to at least 60% of the population by the middle of next year will likely lose about 2 trillion euros over the following 3 years, according to the study.
While developing nations struggle to get even a first vaccine to their citizens, many countries like the US and the UK are launching booster shot programs to provide a third vaccine to people in order to bolster efficacy. This widening gap in vaccination levels and availability could easily lead to global civil unrest as emerging economies harbour resentment towards countries with plentiful vaccines.
Calculating the absolute financial losses, the Asia-Pacific Region will lose the most money. But in terms of the percentage of the gross domestic product, sub-Saharan Africa will be the most affected region.
Meanwhile the disparity between vaccination rates in rich versus poor nations is staggering, with about 60% of citizens in wealthier nations having received at least one vaccine compared with a dismal 1% of the population in poor countries.
The report believes the gap will only widen as rich companies have only provided a fraction of the aid needed and will now create shortages of resources producing vaccines for booster shots – a move that the WHO recently condemned – while many countries struggle to access vaccines.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Vaccine inequality may see poorer countries lose $2.3 trillion
Government says yes, no, yes, no, yes on Chinese ATK deal
YouTube pulled 1 million Covid-19 misinformation videos
Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Public Health Ministry to propose easing of restrictions for vaccinated residents
Fugitive police Chief Joe said to be captured in Myanmar
Snacks you can only buy in Makro Thailand
No special protection for police that allegedly killed man in custody, says police
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
Thailand News Today | Easing restrictions? National manhunt for killer policeman | August 26
Thai Vietjet to resume flights to Singapore and Taiwan starting October
Nan has mass screening following asymptomatic patient’s oversight
Japan to stop using 1.63 million doses of Moderna after contaminations found
Phuket hoteliers looking to winter wonderland to bolster the Sandbox
Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket Covid-19 over 3000 total, nearly 900 this week, 189 today
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Real estate trends across Thailand’s resort markets
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
- Crime2 days ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- Crime16 hours ago
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
- Crime3 days ago
Police chief transferred for probe into death during alleged extortion attempt
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All Ho Chi Minh City residents to be tested for Covid; military sent in to help distribute food, enforce restrictions
- Bangkok24 hours ago
Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket tourists rescued after being caught 3 kilometres off-shore while kayaking
- Northern Thailand1 day ago
7 arrest warrants approved for police suspects in Nakhon Sawan torture killing case