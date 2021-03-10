Jealous man stabs ex-girlfriend to death at dental office in Ratchaburi | The Thaiger

A lover’s quarrel has ended with a man under arrest after allegedly using a 10 centimetre long knife to stab and kill his ex-girlfriend at a dental office in central Ratchaburi province.

38 year old Kaewmorakot Netniam was found dead on the 2nd floor of the Ban Sing Tantakam Dental Clinic, with multiple stab wounds, by police and a doctor from Photharam Hospital. 34 year old Ratchasak Choenphueng, a factory worker, was waiting nearby to surrender to police.

Ratchsak’s aunt told police that Ratchasak had been dating Kaewmorakot, a widowed mother of 3, for about 1 year. She says they separated about a week ago after a fight. Ratchasak apparently had found his girlfriend a job as a dental assistant at the clinic where she was found stabbed to death.

Ratchasak allegedly went to the clinic and spoke with her briefly, before stabbing her and killing her instantly. Police say they are charging him with premeditated murder and carrying a weapon in public without a proper reason.

Just last December, another act of jealousy drove a 34 year old Chon Buri man to deliberately drive his pickup truck into his ex-girlfriend’s home. His 42 year old ex, Uraiwan Kotsombat, had pleaded with police to find Chalermkiet Osodroob, saying he has previously threatened to burn her house down.

The man allegedly drove his truck through her living room, crashing into a wall inside the house. He was then accused of using a hammer to destroy property in the house, with his ex-girlfriend having estimated the cost of the damage to be around 300,000 baht.

In September of last year, a woman in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima had allegedly been shot dead by her husband because she wanted a divorce. The man allegedly then turned the gun on himself, dying from a gunshot wound to the head.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post