Officials meet in Phuket to discuss implementing “area quarantine” from April | The Thaiger

Phuket
Officials meet in Phuket to discuss implementing “area quarantine” from April
A number of officials, including Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn will meet in Phuket today to discuss the implementation of area quarantine on the southern island, possibly as soon as next month. Thai PBS World reports that various hotel representatives and other tourism businesses are expected to attend the meeting.
The idea of area quarantine has been proposed for a number of tourist destinations, including Phuket, in the desperate hope of attracting more foreign tourists. Visitors would still need to have all the necessary paperwork and insurance for travel to Thailand, including a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of travel. However, once in area quarantine, they would only be required to remain in their hotel rooms for the first 3 days of their stay. They would be tested for Covid-19 and, if negative after 3 days, allowed to leave the room and roam freely around the resort for the remainder of the 14-day quarantine.
The idea is to allow more foreign visitors freedom of movement and Phuket officials are hoping to get going with the scheme from as early as next month, subject to government approval. The pandemic has destroyed tourism on the southern island, with many hotels closed either temporarily or for good, and those that remain open struggling to survive. Occupancy rates have plummeted, reaching just 20% during holidays and weekends, thanks only to domestic tourists.
The area quarantine concept gives some cause for hope, as does the National Communicable Disease Committee’s approval of vaccine passports. These can be used to reduce mandatory quarantine for vaccinated foreign tourists, meaning anyone that can produce proof of vaccination would be subject to 7 days’ quarantine instead of the current 14. However, travellers from South Africa will still have to endure the full 14 days, due to variants of the virus found in that country.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Extra doses of Covid vaccine lined up for tourist provinces
Thailand’s Culture Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry says provinces considered major tourist destinations could be given extra doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome says the government is being asked to agree to the proposal in order to boost residents’ confidence and help local economies. The chosen provinces included Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Surat Thani.
The Bangkok Post reports that the first doses of China’s Sinovac jab have been distributed in tourist provinces, with 2,500 going to Koh Samui, 4,700 sent to Pattaya, 3,500 to Chiang Mai, and 4,000 to the resort island of Phuket. More doses will follow in June and September. In June, the breakdown will be 16,000 for Samui, 50,000 for Pattaya, 32,000 for Chiang Mai, and 16,000 for Phuket. In September, Phuket will take delivery of a further 48,000 doses, Samui will receive another 16,000, and Chiang Mai and Pattaya will receive 48,000 doses each.
Officials are also in talks as to what the Songkran celebrations will look like this year, after the PM confirmed the holiday will go ahead. Prayut Chan-o-cha says he has asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to discuss guidelines for the celebrations with relevant agencies and to submit a proposal to cabinet next week.
“The situation has now improved. With the collaboration of everyone, the Songkran events can be held. But what type of events will be held and how will have to be discussed to ensure they will not affect disease control measures. They may be less fun but still safe.”
It’s unclear if certain practices that are not particularly traditional, but have become associated with Songkran, such as foam parties and pick-up trucks splashing water on roads, will be given the green light this year.
Itthiphol suggests that the splashing of water be allowed to go ahead, given the low number of daily new infections.
“It should get the green light because the daily number of new Covid-19 cases has dropped from 3 digits to only 2 digits.”
However, he adds that this year’s Songkran celebrations should focus more on religious and cultural activities like making merit and pouring water on Buddha statues and onto the palms of the elderly. There has also been talk of participants being required to wear face shields, masks, and raincoats as protection against contamination, and maintaining social distancing when giving traditional greetings to the elderly.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to reduce quarantine to 7 days, meeting to confirm next Monday | VIDEO
ASQ, changes for people arriving in Thailand. After 12 months of forcing foreign travellers into a 14 day mandatory stay in a hotel, at their expense, as part of the Alternative State Quarantine program… better know as the ASQ… the Thai government have slightly relented in a revised ASQ.
The updated quarantine is a response to immense pressure from the tourism industry to do something, anything… to encourage overseas visitors to come back to Thailand. The update takes into account the current roll out of vaccinations for the coronavirus around the world, the biggest such operation in history. It’s yet to be seen if the reduction in the quarantine will do much to boost the amount of travellers willing to take on a quarantine period and all the paperwork that’s been added to the travel process.
It’s also a gamble for a risk-averse government who will be watching for any rise in coronavirus case numbers. From April, the Thai government is cutting the mandatory quarantine in half, from 14 to seven days, for any foreign travellers arriving in Thailand, IF you have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
There are a few things to note in the fine print… Vaccinations have to be administered within three months of your departure and travellers are still required to produce a negative Covid-19 test result within three days before departure. If you haven’t had a coronavirus vaccine, but you can produce the paperwork with a negative coronavirus result, you will have to spend 10 days in quarantine.
The revised quarantine program won’t apply to people travelling from the African continent, who will still have to quarantine for the full 14 days. The Health Minister cites the emergence of variants of the coronavirus for this exception, despite the variants popping up in many other places around the world.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Second batch of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in Thailand on March 25
A second order of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines are expected to arrive on March 25, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced today. 800,000 doses are set to be sent to Thailand later this month.
Along with informing the Thai government on the expected arrival date for the vaccines, Chinese officials also asked that the Thai government consider vaccinating Chinese nationals who are living in Thailand and establishing of a China Immunisation Centre for Overseas Chinese. Nation Thailand reports “Thailand will continue to seek support for the vaccine from China as a friend.”
There’s also talk of a travel bubble between the 2 countries for those who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The first batch of 200,000 doses arrived last month along with another shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Altogether, the Thai government ordered 2 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
