Wife who wanted a divorce allegedly killed by husband in murder-suicide | The Thaiger

A woman in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima has allegedly been shot dead by her husband because she wanted a divorce. It’s alleged the man then turned the gun on himself, dying from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police officers called to a property in the sub-district of Thephalai found the bodies of 46 year old Mongkhol Aksorn, and his 34 year old wife, Saifon Aksorn, who was face down in a pool of blood. According to a report in Nation Thailand, an acquaintance of Saifon’s informed police that the woman wanted to leave her husband for another man. When she asked Mongkhol for a divorce, it’s understood he took her car and drove away. He subsequently returned to the property, which is when the shooting is believed to have taken place.

According to a neighbour who heard the gun shots, the couple argued frequently.

“Yesterday, they fought about a car that belonged to Saifon, but which Mongkhol had borrowed. He drove off in the car and returned a short while later, when I heard several gunshots from their house.”

The police investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

