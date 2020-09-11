Investigators deciding whether or not to pursue “Boss” charges | The Thaiger

Officials at the Department of Special Investigation are considering whether to go after Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya on charges of reckless driving causing death and cocaine abuse.

“The Department of Special Investigation is a department of the Ministry of Justice of Thailand. It operates independently of the Royal Thai Police and is tasked with the investigation of certain ‘special cases’. The DSI is often referred to as Thailand’s counterpart to the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation.” – Wikipedia

Yoovidhya was accused of killing a Bangkok policeman in Bangkok in 2012, by hitting him with his speeding Ferrari and dragging both the officer and his motorbike over 100 metres, before fleeing the scene.

DSI chief Korrawat Panpraphakorn says that as the case is not automatically considered a “special case”, investigators need to decide whether to take it on. He says the DSI is due to discuss the matter today, in light of new findings concerning the incident itself and those involved in the aftermath.

After a decision in July to drop all charges against Vorayuth, the ensuing public outcry prompted PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to call for an independent inquiry into the handling of the case. The inquiry committee, chaired by former National Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Vicha Mahakun, has now presented its report to the PM, and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission has provided the DSI with a copy.

The report recommends the reinstatement of the reckless driving charge against Vorayuth, in addition to a new charge of cocaine use, which was not levied in the original case. The committee says drug tests on Vorayuth following the hit and run incident proved he had been using cocaine.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post