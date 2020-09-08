Anti-corruption officials call on PM to reveal details of “Boss” inquiry | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Anti-corruption officials call on PM to reveal details of “Boss” inquiry

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Southeast Asia Globe
The Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand is calling on the Thai PM to disclose the findings of a recent inquiry into the handling of the “Boss” case. The hit-and-run case against Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, has been mired in controversy for years, and last month’s decision to drop all charges was greeted with uproar around the country. The incident happened on September 3, 2012 when the Ferrari, with Boss at the wheel, slammed into a policeman’s motorbike, dragging him 100 metres down the road and killing him.

Now an open letter from ACT, addressed to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, urges him to share the findings of the inquiry he recently ordered, which was led by former National Anti-Corruption Commissioner Vicha Mahakun. Following completion of the inquiry, a full report now sits with the PM, but the names of those accused of mismanaging the case have not been revealed, nor have any details of the reported mismanagement been made public at this stage.

Instead, all that is in the public domain at this time are the 5 point recommendations made by the inquiry committee.

The report also identifies 8 groups of people involved in the decision to drop all charges against Boss. The Deputy PM, Wissanu Kreangam, has confirmed these include unnamed police officers, prosecutors, lawyers and civilians. The Royal Thai Police have already launched their own investigation into how officers mishandled the case.

The Vicha committee also points out that the deputy attorney-general should not have been charged with deciding whether or not to indict Boss, while simultaneously handling a complaint filed by the suspect.

Other than the points mentioned above, little else is known of the committee’s findings and the content of the report provided to the PM. The ACT is calling on the government to make the details public, including the names of those found guilty of corruption or mismanagement. It also calls on officials to punish those involved or risk further damaging the reputation of Thailand’s justice system and the government itself.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Maya Taylor

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    dimitri

    September 8, 2020 at 11:18 am

    “calls on officials to punish those involved”
    Thailand doesn’t stop to surprise me. Where I come from these officials would be waiting in prison for their court date.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    albertone

    September 8, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    <> and it won’t be ever revealed: guess why…

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    September 8, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    I doubt the anti corruption Unit will be allowed into this secret investigation – they might spot corruption.
    The anti corruption unit should have investigated anyway.
    But if that had happened the people in power would have not had the option of keeping the findings secret, which seems to be the case now.
    Why so coy PM? Are your friends being revealed to have taken bribes to get the boy racer off the hook.
    By the way, the PM has just received a big donation from the Red Bull family a few months ago.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

