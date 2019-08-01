Connect with us

Indian man frisked in Soi 6 by group of ladyboys

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Indian man frisked in Soi 6 by group of ladyboys | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Facebook/Pattaya News Updates

An Indian businessman has fallen victim to a gang of ladyboys in Soi 6 early this morning (Thursday), losing his 55,000 baht gold necklace in the process.

37 year old Aman Preet Bagga told police he was out with friends strolling down Soi 6 past the bars when his group was assaulted by a three ladyboys who “groped” them whilst offering them “sexual services”.  The group politely declined their offers. But when Aman checked all his personal items, further down the street, he realised that his necklace, valued at 55,000 baht, had been stolen.

The group tried to relocate the ladyboys but they weren’t where they met them originally and had vanished. Pol Capt Maneerat Jansanthia from Pattaya Police says police will studying CCTV in the area and to locate the thieves.

SOURCE: Pattaya News Updates

Bangkok

Woman abducted at gunpoint in Central Bang Na car park

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Woman abducted at gunpoint in Central Bang Na car park | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Relatives of the victim try and attack the suspect – Daily News

A driver working in Bang Na allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint and forced her to drive to a ‘short time’ hotel. 33 year old Kasira, a cosmetic sales employee, was sitting in her car doing her makeup in the car park of Central Bang Na preparing for a meeting with a customer.

Quick thinking from the victim likely saved her from rape. The driver was in custody shortly after the incident.

Daily News reports that a “fat” man dressed in blue driver’s uniform opened the back door of her car, sat on the back seat and put a gun to her head. He ordered her to drive to a short time hotel to have sex with her. Terrified, she started driving towards the “First Inn” but found it had shut down. The woman and her attacker then headed to the “Heart Inn” on Sri Nakharin Road.

As she was reversing into a car space in front of the hotel she deliberately went crashed into a table and chairs to attract the attention of the hotel staff. She then jumped out of the car and ran.

The assailant leapt out of the back of the car and jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off. Hotel staff contacted the police who studied CCTV and identified his uniform as a driver at The Nation building on Bang Na – Trat Road.

The building was staked out and an alert put out for police to look out for a white Toyota Vios, the woman’s car. The man soon arrived back at The Nation building in a taxi and was arrested and taken to the police station.

Relatives of the victim headed to the station and tried to attack him forcing police to move the interview with the man to an upstairs area.

The suspect has been was identified as 47 year old Thakoon In-rung who identified himself as a driver for executives who worked in the building.

He said he was filling in time at the Central car park and saw an attractive woman in a car with the driver’s door open, explaining to police that he became “sexually aroused”. He admitted jumping in the car and putting his 11mm gun to her head and ordering her to drive to the hotel for sex.

He has been charged with abduction, menacing and threatening behaviour and theft, and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

SOURCE: Daily News

Woman abducted at gunpoint in Central Bang Na car park | News by The Thaiger

Crime

Pattaya tourists take a quick swim, return to find their belongings gone

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Pattaya tourists take a quick swim, return to find their belongings gone | The Thaiger

Am Iranian man and his Russian wife were tourists in Pattaya doing all the usual things when they had a sudden urge to go for a swim. They were swimming at Dongtan Beach, Jomtien.

They left all their belongings on the beach – phones, cash, hotel keys –  but when they returned everything was gone. The Pattaya Police were notified by the tourists on Tuesday morning, July 30, about the incident.

When police arrived they found the tourist couple were “very stressed out”. 36 year old Saojad from Iran and his Russian wife told the police that they were sitting on Jomtien Beach when they decided to go for a night swim. The couple said they left all their belongings on the beach but when they returned from the swim everything was gone. They told police they didn’t notice anyone steal their belongings.

The items reported to police include a phone, 1,000 baht in cash, a room key, and a few other items.

SOURCE: Sanook

Crime

Human traffickers leave 6 Rohingya starving in abandoned building in Hat Yai

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Human traffickers leave 6 Rohingya starving in abandoned building in Hat Yai | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Workpoint News

Six Rohingya were left to die in an abandoned building located in Hat Yai, Songkhla. Members of the group eventaully left the building in search of food and officials are now searching for more hiding in the area. They had been waiting there for 5 days. Thai Police were notified by nearby villagers yesterday trying to assist the victims of the human trafficking gangs in southern Thailand.

They told police that a total of 37 Rohingya victims were smuggled into Thailand by human trafficking agents. Thailand is often used as a passageway from the Burmese as they travel, principally, to Malaysia.

Out of the 6, there was 1 woman and the rest were men. They came out of hiding in starvation asking villagers around the area for food to eat in Tha Chang, Bang Klam Districts.

An agent had left them in the abandoned building The Rohingya have been starving for 5 days. The villagers said they felt extremely sorry for them and decided to notify the officials.

The agents told them that they had to hide from officials and couldn’t continue their journey.

Police General Suchart Theerasawat from the Children Women Families Protection and Anti Human Trafficking Centre ordered a search for the rest of the Rohingya victims. Locals in the area were advised to notify officials if any Rohingya are spotted as their health is at serious risk.

SOURCE: Workpoint News

Human traffickers leave 6 Rohingya starving in abandoned building in Hat Yai | News by The Thaiger

