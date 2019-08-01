Report motorcycles riding on footpaths today for a 1,000 baht reward | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Report motorcycles riding on footpaths today for a 1,000 baht reward

PHOTO: Daily News

Bangkok motorcyclist, riding on footpaths, will be fined 2,000 on-the-spot from today. If someone reports a motorcyclist riding on the footpath they’ll get 1,000 baht fine. Officials doubled the fine and offered the reward after the previous 1,000 baht fine didn’t appear to act as a deterrent.

Reports can be made through a Line application, a government website or Facebook.

The signs erected announce a 5,000 baht fine but the Daily News says that, in practice, it ends up being 2,000 baht fine.

BMA (Bangkok Metropolitan Authority) officials have identified 233 trouble spots where motorcyclists often use the footpath as a short-cut or to avoid the traffic.

CCTV are also being installed in problem areas in order to catch offenders.

People wanting rewards have been asked to take a photo, with the registration plate clearly showing, name the location and send it to…

LINE: ไลน์แอด รางวัลนำจับ @ebn6703w (Line ad reward for fines)

WESITE: https://www.bangkok.go.th/reward or https://203.155.220.179/reward

FACEBOOK: สำนักเทศกิจ กรุงเทพมหานคร (Bangkok tessakit office)

PHONE: 02 465 6644.

SOURCE: Daily News

Trending