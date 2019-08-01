Report motorcycles riding on footpaths today for a 1,000 baht reward | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Report motorcycles riding on footpaths today for a 1,000 baht reward
PHOTO: Daily News
Bangkok motorcyclist, riding on footpaths, will be fined 2,000 on-the-spot from today. If someone reports a motorcyclist riding on the footpath they’ll get 1,000 baht fine. Officials doubled the fine and offered the reward after the previous 1,000 baht fine didn’t appear to act as a deterrent.
Reports can be made through a Line application, a government website or Facebook.
The signs erected announce a 5,000 baht fine but the Daily News says that, in practice, it ends up being 2,000 baht fine.
BMA (Bangkok Metropolitan Authority) officials have identified 233 trouble spots where motorcyclists often use the footpath as a short-cut or to avoid the traffic.
CCTV are also being installed in problem areas in order to catch offenders.
People wanting rewards have been asked to take a photo, with the registration plate clearly showing, name the location and send it to…
LINE: ไลน์แอด รางวัลนำจับ @ebn6703w (Line ad reward for fines)
WESITE: https://www.bangkok.go.th/reward or https://203.155.220.179/reward
FACEBOOK: สำนักเทศกิจ กรุงเทพมหานคร (Bangkok tessakit office)
PHONE: 02 465 6644.
SOURCE: Daily News
Bangkok
Woman abducted at gunpoint in Central Bang Na car park
PHOTOS: Relatives of the victim try and attack the suspect – Daily News
A driver working in Bang Na allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint and forced her to drive to a ‘short time’ hotel. 33 year old Kasira, a cosmetic sales employee, was sitting in her car doing her makeup in the car park of Central Bang Na preparing for a meeting with a customer.
Quick thinking from the victim likely saved her from rape. The driver was in custody shortly after the incident.
Daily News reports that a “fat” man dressed in blue driver’s uniform opened the back door of her car, sat on the back seat and put a gun to her head. He ordered her to drive to a short time hotel to have sex with her. Terrified, she started driving towards the “First Inn” but found it had shut down. The woman and her attacker then headed to the “Heart Inn” on Sri Nakharin Road.
As she was reversing into a car space in front of the hotel she deliberately went crashed into a table and chairs to attract the attention of the hotel staff. She then jumped out of the car and ran.
The assailant leapt out of the back of the car and jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off. Hotel staff contacted the police who studied CCTV and identified his uniform as a driver at The Nation building on Bang Na – Trat Road.
The building was staked out and an alert put out for police to look out for a white Toyota Vios, the woman’s car. The man soon arrived back at The Nation building in a taxi and was arrested and taken to the police station.
Relatives of the victim headed to the station and tried to attack him forcing police to move the interview with the man to an upstairs area.
The suspect has been was identified as 47 year old Thakoon In-rung who identified himself as a driver for executives who worked in the building.
He said he was filling in time at the Central car park and saw an attractive woman in a car with the driver’s door open, explaining to police that he became “sexually aroused”. He admitted jumping in the car and putting his 11mm gun to her head and ordering her to drive to the hotel for sex.
He has been charged with abduction, menacing and threatening behaviour and theft, and remains in custody pending a court appearance.
SOURCE: Daily News
Bangkok
Chachoengsao woman sets herself on fire after divorce
PHOTO: INN News
A 32 year old woman set herself on fire in Chachoengsao, east of Bangkok, yesterday (Tuesday). Doctors say she only has a 10% chance of survival and 60% of her skin has been badly burned. She poured benzil oil over herself outside her house and then set herself on fire.
At this stage police speculate that the woman may have been suffering from stress related to family issues.
INN News reports that the woman fell to the ground before neighbours rushed out and tried to douse the flames with water. The local rescue foundation arrived and rushed the woman to the Putsothorn Hospital.
A 44 year old neighbour says the women’s nickname was Mint and that she used to be a “happy girl”. The neighbour explained that she sold clothes and brand name items online. She also had her own shop in Chachoengsao.
“Mint owns another home paid for by herself near Sumpaduan Temple. She was previously married and has a 4 year old son.”
But the neighbour said her mood changed after the divorce from her husband. The neighbour believes that Mint was struggling with serious depression as a result of her family issues.
“Mint had everything in her life, but the divorce left a hole in her.”
Mint’s 89 year old the grandmother told police she had come to stay at her house for a while. Normally Mint will come to stay with her after fights with a family member. On the night of the first day, someone saw Mint standing and staring at the crematory in the temple near her grandmother’s home.
The doctors informed family members there is only a 10% survival chance for Mint. She has been sent to the Chonburi Hospital for further medical care. Doctors report that she is currently extremely dehydrated and her body is still bleeding from the burns.
SOURCE: INN News
Bangkok
Proposal being prepared to raise the speed limit on Thai motorways up to 120 kph
Saksayam Chidchob, Thailand’s new transport minister, wants to raise the speed limit on main roads in Thailand to 120 kilometres per hour
The proposal, just an idea at the moment, would mean four lane motorways and expressways would have an upper speed limit of 120 kilometres an hour, according to an article in Manager Online.
Saksayam says he believes the proposal will improve traffic flow. Most accidents, he claimed, were on two lane roads and due to bad driving. Some portions of roads like the Chonburi Motorway already have a 120 kmph limit but this would apply to all sections motorways and expressways with four lanes.
The police would be consulted by the transport ministry on how best role out the changes.
At yesterday’s first major meeting of transport ministry officials the minister also said he wanted roadworks on Rama 2 Road as well as other extended construction projects finished quickly, wants to see action on PM 2.5 emissions from trucks and public transport vehicles, and proposed a ban on all 10 wheel up trucks in Bangkok and Phutthamonthon except between midnight to 4 am.
A reduction in expressway, motorway and tollway fees is also being proposed to ease the economic burden on the public. But he speculated that this may only be 5-10 baht per trip as subsidising even lower tolls would impose a large economic burden on the Government.
The minister has also promised that the issue of legalising Grab Taxi and share-riding apps, will be resolved within three months.
Ironically, the new transport minister’s family run a Moto GP track in the north east province of Buriram.
SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa
