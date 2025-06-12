Teenagers injured in Bangkok shooting incident at home

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting incident today at their residence on Soi Veluwanaram 21, Don Mueang district, Bangkok.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jarukit Janrada, Deputy Inspector of Don Mueang Police Station, responded to the scene at 2am today, June 12, alongside the 191 patrol unit and Don Mueang patrol officers.

The incident occurred at a single-storey townhouse, where two injured teenagers were found awaiting assistance.

A 16 year old, referred to as A, sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left arm, while a 14 year old, referred to as B, was shot in the right thigh and abdomen. Volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation provided first aid before transporting them to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital.

Upon investigation, police discovered six to seven bullet casings from a 12-gauge firearm in front of the house. The area was secured, and forensic officers were called in to examine the scene.

According to statements from the injured teenagers, they were returning home on a motorcycle when they were pursued by a group of four to five people on motorcycles.

In an attempt to escape, they fled inside their house, where the assailants opened fire, resulting in their injuries. At the time of the incident, eight to nine friends of the victims were inside the house playing games, and they quickly came to assist.

The teenagers believe the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity, as they had no known conflicts with anyone. Initial investigations revealed that two of the assailants were riding a black Honda Wave motorcycle without a license plate.

The gunman, who was the passenger, wore a black long-sleeved shirt and a full-face helmet. Police are currently questioning the victims’ friends and reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.