Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel

A 22 year old Chinese tourist tragically died after falling from the 21st floor of a luxury hotel in Pattaya today, June 15. Before the incident, he reportedly inquired about a convenience store. A security guard heard a loud thud prior to discovering the body.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Dutsadee received the report of the fatal fall at the hotel in Pattaya, Chon Buri. He informed Police Colonel Anek Sratongyu, superintendent of Pattaya police station. A team of Pattaya police investigators and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescue volunteers quickly arrived at the scene.

They discovered the body of the young man on the road, covered with a white cloth to shield it from view. Officials cordoned off the area to prevent unauthorised access. A search of his room revealed no signs of a struggle or theft, and it was confirmed that he was staying alone.

The security guard explained that while stationed at the front booth, he heard a significant noise of something hitting the ground. Upon checking, he discovered the deceased tourist.

After regaining composure, he notified the police for an initial investigation. Police Sub-Lieutenant Sakayapap Chaidej documented the incident and reviewed surveillance footage. The footage showed the tourist descending to inquire about a convenience store before returning alone to the 21st floor, where he later fell to his death.

The police have instructed rescue personnel to transport the body to the Forensic Institute at the Police General Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The family is advised to bring necessary documents to claim the body for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

