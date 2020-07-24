Man arrested for stealing Phuket ambulance | The Thaiger

Phuket
Man arrested for stealing Phuket ambulance
A man has been arrested in Phang Nga after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Phuket. Reports in Thai Residents and The Phuket News say the vehicle was stolen from outside the Kathu office of The Kusoldharm Foundation at around 4am yesterday and discovered missing by a member of the foundation shortly after. After notifying police, foundation workers initially tried driving around the area to locate the ambulance, with rescue worker Pasikorn Surichuchoti saying he knew the ambulance was low on fuel.
Guessing that the person who’d stolen the ambulance might try to leave the island, he stopped at every fuel station on the way, in an attempt to track down the thief. At one station, an employee told him an ambulance had come in for fuel, with the driver saying he didn’t have any cash but would return later to pay. The employee says he refused to sell him gasoline and the ambulance drove off.
Shortly after, the foundation received a call from Takua Police station in Phang Nga province at around 6am, to say they’d found the ambulance parked at Phang Nga bus station. The driver was arrested, yet somehow managed to escape while police were noting down his information. He was recaptured some 20 minutes later. The Phuket News reports that he is 19 year old Anurak Boonkham from the southern province of Surat Thani. He says he stole the ambulance because he was trying to get home. He has now been taken to Kathu police station for processing.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, bird flu, SARS, political upheavals, passenger boats sinking. None of these have had anywhere near the effect of this year’s Covid-19 pandemic in Thailand. Visitor numbers, even from the usually enthusiastic Tourism Authority of Thailand, are expected to plummet up to 80% for the year. The other 20% mostly visited the Kingdom in the first quarter before the ‘disruption’. Last year, almost 40 million tourists visited Thailand.
Phuket and Pattaya, both economies built around the smell of the tourist dollar, are almost devoid of any tourists – a few domestic tourists and long-term expats are doing little to revive economies that previously relied on thousands of daily arrivals, not less than a hundred.
In Phuket, Monday morning, there were only three domestic flights out of the airport terminal, all to Bangkok. The Thaiger was flying on an Air Asia flight, probably 60% full. Even the most optimistic travel consultants are wondering how long even the lean and mean low-cost airlines can keep flying with limited passengers, on limited flights and most of their fleet still gathering dust on airfields around the country.
On Koh Samui, Thailand’s second largest island, the situation is even worse than its Phuket and Pattaya cousins with beaches almost entirely empty. The streets of Koh Samui are eerily quiet. Along Chaweng’s Beach Road, a famous tourist magnet, shopping and party zone, shuttered shops stretch all the way along the beach strip.
In the months before, over the traditional Thai tourism ‘high season’ Samui had been buzzing with traffic. Now, taxi drivers sit idle on the roadside with little chance of passing customers. There are now more soi dogs lazing on the Beach Road than taxis sitting kerbside.
Nearly 40 million tourists made their way to Thailand in 2019, attracted by the spectacular beaches, ornate temples, famous cuisine and exotic culture. In 2020, the country will struggle to reach even 20% of that.
Since April, Thailand has imposed a ban on all incoming passenger flights. Then in June, politicians, eager to restart the tourist economy, started chatting about travel bubbles with other low-risk cities and countries. But the number of infected Thai repatriates, and the resurgence of Covid-19 in some of the previously low-risk countries, has shelved any idea of travel bubbles appearing any time soon.
For now, Thailand’s borders remain largely shut to almost all foreigners. Certainly there are no tourists being allowed into the country to populate the bars and shops in the country’s most popular tourists areas. Tanes Petsuwan, deputy governor for marketing communication at the TAT, says that during previous crises, revenue and passenger traffic dropped up to 20%.
“This year, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause a 80% fall in revenues. It’s a huge impact.”
As the country started re-opening shops in a rollout of ‘re-opening phases’ during May and June, shops eagerly opened their doors around the country hoping to restart their businesses. Restaurants, retailers, shopping centres, service industries. Even the bars and pubs were allowed to re-open from the start of July.
But now many of these small businesses have shut up shop again with their enthusiasm for re-opening replaced with a reality that there are just a lot fewer customers than before. In tourist hotspots like Pattaya, Patong (the main tourist town in Phuket) and Samui, the previously busy tourist magnets are now virtually ghost towns. In other parts of the country, certainly around Bangkok, Thai life is resuming swiftly but this time, without foreign tourists.
Lloyd Maraville, the GM of Nora Buri resort and spa in Samui reports that, of his hotel’s 144 rooms, about 100 remain empty, though this will fall to 85 over the coming holiday weekend.
“Government measures might sustain hotels for a while but it will not be a long-term solution. Profit is out of the question at this moment, we just want to maintain the resort.”
The GM of another 5 star hotel in Kata, Phuket, who asked not be named, said that his resort is re-opening 10 rooms, instigated by the Government’s domestic tourism stimulus package, and intend keeping those rooms open with a skeleton staff.
“We’ve sold out most of the rooms for the long weekend but don’t know where the tourists will be coming from after that. But we have to remain optimistic.”
In Koh Samui, businesses remain focused on basic survival for now, doing whatever they can to find a few customers just to pay for their skeleton staff and rent. Last month it was reported that nearly 100 local hotel owners were having to put up their properties for sale in Samui.
Many more, in Samui and other parts of the country, remain closed indefinitely.
Phuket
Phuket to get 3 billion baht medical tourism hub
Plans are underway for a 3 billion baht medical hub on the island of Phuket, set over 140 rai near Mai Khao beach, just north of the airport. A report in Nation Thailand says the plan has been confirmed by the Director of Vachira Hospital, Dr. Chalermpong Sukontapol. He says that as a result of the downturn in tourism due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the island now needs to combine its strengths in both the tourism and medical sectors. He points out that the idea is not new, having been first mooted in 2017, by then governor, Noraphat Plodthong.
It’s understood the Public Health Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry have joined forces to discuss the proposal before submitting it to Cabinet. It is expected to be funded by Finance Ministry loans aimed at helping the economy, and society as a whole, to recover from the devastation of the Covid pandemic.
The first phase of the project is expected to cost around 1.29 billion baht and will involve the construction of an international health plaza, a hospice for the terminally ill, a care home for the elderly, and a rehabilitation centre. Additional services, such as accommodation and tour services, as well as consular assistance, will also be made available.
Phase 2 is expected to cost around 1.67 billion baht and is set to begin in 2022. This phase will focus on pandemic prevention, but will also boast a cancer treatment centre, which will reportedly include radiotherapy services.
Environment
Phuket plans a drought-proof future
In the high season of 2018/2019 a water shortage emerged on Phuket and reached a critical phase just as the wet season of 2019 began. For a few months there seemed to be more water trucks delivering expensive water to residents than tourist passenger vans on the road (usually ubiquitous). Phuket’s three water sources were critically low, one of them had been empty for months.
With no real remedial actions been taken in the following 12 months, another water shortage was assured for the 2019/2020 tourist season. But the tourist numbers were down for the annual high season, then the Covid-19 pandemic became a reality and the the sources of tourists, too, dried up.
Now Phuket officials say they are considering measures to combat the island’s critical dwindling water shortages. They’ve blamed changing rain patterns and the rising number of visitors. There’s also been a massive rise of new developments around the island. But, mostly, it’s just been poor planning and management.
Phuket’s new governor, Narong Woonsew says the new measures to mitigate against future water shortages were discussed at Provincial Hall yesterday.
“Thailand’s popular tourist destination has seen the demand for water rise 12% every year and, without finding more water supplies, a major water shortage is inevitable.”
But he stressed there was no risk of an imminent water shortage whilst acknowledging the current use of 80 million cubic metres of potable water will rise another 35% by 2032. Most of the demand, an estimated 60%, comes from Phuket Town and surrounding suburbs of Ratsada, Samkong and Wichit. Phuket’s tourists mainly visit the island’s west coast beaches whilst the ‘locals’ congregate around the east coast with the commercial hub being Phuket Town.
The governor said that a water supply management masterplan would be developed in three phases, short, medium and long term, and is expected to be completed over the next 12 years.
In the short term, the province plans to expand the storage capacity of the key Bang Niew dam, in Srisoonthorn, and divert water from other resources. That project will start during 2020 and take a year to complete. The province will then expand its supply by a further 6.7 million cubic metres by buying water from private companies. Some of this will be sea water that has been distilled into drinking water (although there are no desalination plants on the island).
The long-term goal includes a new 10 million cubic metre reservoir around Phuket Bay, an idea now being considered by the Office of the National Water Resources, which would mainly serve the island’s commercial and residential centres around Phuket Town.
