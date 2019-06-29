Future Forward MP uncover new ‘Ja New’ assault video | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Future Forward MP uncover new ‘Ja New’ assault video
A Future Forward Party MP says they’ve got their hands on CCTV footage which shows four men violently attacking Thai political activist Sirawith “Ja New” Seritiwat. The anti-Junta activist has been the subject or earlier assaults and many threats.
The attack happened on a main road in Bangkok yesterday.
Rangsiman Rome, a Party-list MP for Future Forward, posted that he and two political activists, Chavalit Laohadudomphan and Ton Phreera, had visited where the attack happened and spoken to vendors and motorcycle-taxi drivers in the area.
“The attack took place in a busy area at the mouth of Ram Intra Soi 109 where people waited for public transport,” according to Rangsiman.
“I initially checked the area and found there were several closed-circuit television cameras. All CCTVs are functioning. Now Mr Chavalit and I have obtained the CCTV footage and talked with the Min Buri police chief, who promised to handle the case to the best of his ability,” said the first-time MP and anti-coup activist, who earlier joined Mr Sirawith in several demonstrations.
27 year old Ja New, was brutally attacked yesterday. His injuries included fracture of the skull above the eye, black eyes and a broken nose. He was admitted to the ICU of Navamin Hospital and later transferred to Mission Hospital. It’s the second attack against him in less than a month.
Meanwhile, Democrat Party MP Korn Chatikavanij has condemned the attack of the anti-junta activist and called on the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to order police to expedite the investigation.
“My subordinates used to be attacked when we were the opposition. Police were not serious in making arrests in that case and in other cases. This time, I would like to see the prime minister order police to work seriously. We have seen from lessons in the past that the use of violence did not result in a good ending.”
Korn also called for members of the public to be tolerable to different opinions.
On his Facebook page Rangsiman Rome wrote…
“Witnesses said there were four attackers. They were waiting in the area for a while before Ja New arrived. As soon as the activist showed up, the attackers ran toward him and began attacking him. The activist ran along the road for his own safety, but the men did not stop. They beat him until he fell down.”
“Some witnesses said the attackers focused on his head. The attackers stopped when people nearby shouted: ‘Police. Police’.”
[เปิดนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว].ในคลิป เราจะเห็นจ่านิวที่ใส่เสื้อสีขาวกำลังเดินถือของทั้งสองมือ…
Posted by Rangsiman Rome – รังสิมันต์ โรม on Friday, 28 June 2019
Thailand goes to the dogs – International Dog Show 2019
This year’s Thailand International Dog Show is being held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok from July 4-7. The event, which takes up more than 10,000 square metres of exhibition space, will be open from 10am to 8pm each day.
Over 200 local and international exhibitors will be showcasing the latest dog care products and services to the expected 200,000 visitors. The event will also feature an array of dog contests and activities for dog lovers.
Now in its 18th year, the show is still proving to be Thailand’s most anticipated event for dog lovers and the largest of its kind in the ASEAN region.
Highlighted activities include the FCI Thailand International Dog Show, in which over 5,000 dogs of all breeds from all over the world compete for trophies, decided by an international judging panel based on internationally agreed judging criteria.
There will also be a Pitbull Weight Pulling Championship, a dog grooming competition featuring the country’s top professionals, a dog bed and wheelchair workshop, a pottery workshop by Ban Din Yen, Lollipop Cake Catering: DIY dog cake decoration, DIY dog accessories and a wide array of fun-filled activities.
Impact say they’ve inject 30 million baht into the staging of this year’s show that will be held under the “Dog’s Fit City” theme.
UPDATE: GrabCar driver sacked over assault of two Chinese in Bangkok
UPDATE: Grab Thailand says it has fired one of its drivers who allegedly assaulted a Chinese passenger on a roadside in Nonthaburi on Thursday. Grab noted they’d received a complaint against the driver and terminated his contract.
The company apologised for the incident and said the driver’s alleged behaviour was unacceptable and violated its rules.
Grab said it gives priority to passenger safety and carries insurance for them, which will cover the medical costs for the passenger allegedly injured in this case.
Chinese nationals Su Sihanh and Li Mengkui told police the driver had dumped them at kerbside in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district and then left his vehicle to punch Su in the face.
A passing military officer witnessed the incident and summoned police to the scene.
The original report from the day before below…
Police are trying to locate a GrabCar driver who allegedly punched a Chinese teacher before abandoning him and his friend on a road in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district in northern Bangkok.
The two Chinese men, named as 30 year old Su Sihanh and 23 year old Li Mengkui say the incident happened in Soi Wat Salak Nua, Tambon Ban Mai, and that Su had suffered a bruised nose as a result.
Initially reported my a military official, Pak Kret police went to the scene, found the Chinese nationals waiting and took them back to the station to hear their story.
Li, who can speak Thai, told police that he had called for a Grab taxi to take them to Dhurakij Pundit University, where they planned to enrol for courses.
He said when the Grab taxi arrived, his friend opened the front door to sit in the front passenger seat but the driver angrily told him to sit in the back. He got angry again ordering them to put their drinking water bottle in the car’s bottle holder.
Li yelled back at the driver telling him that he could also speak Thai and asked the driver why he kept getting angry. He says the driver suddenly stopped the car, said he would no longer drive them to their destination and told them to get out of the car.
As Yew got out of the car he slammed the door which enraged the Grab driver further, who got out of the car to get a golf club out of the boot to hit him. Only the intervention of a military man nearby succeeded in calming the situation.
A military officer happened to pass by and shouted out, asking what was going on, whereupon the GrabCar driver fled.
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
Sad news that after 48 years, The Nation Multimedia Group is shutting up shop on its daily newspaper.
It’s final edition hit news stands around Thailand today (June 28).
It wasn’t entirely unexpected and is a decision that every newspaper has either already made, is constantly reviewing or will have to make in the future, probably soon. The Nation Multimedia Group’s CEO maintained that there would be no reductions in editorial staff. When these announcements are made there is always promises of a rosy online future and no reductions in staff. In reality there has to be a reduction in staff to make the transition from paper to online fiscally possible.
For The Nation it was somewhat of a perfect storm of problems that precipitated yesterday’s announcement to go online-only.
Thailand’s expat and english-speaking demographic is changing. The numbers of English-speaking expats is dropping but the numbers of non English-speaking expats is growing. The same is reflected in the tourist mix passing through the Kingdom these days. It’s just an evolutionary transition that’s also reflected in the nationalities buying property in Thailand.
A hard core of expats, some of The Nation’s devout readers, are also finding it increasingly difficult to stay in Thailand. Take a long-term British expat for example, living happily on their UK pension and spending long days by the beach. With the British pound plunging against the Thai baht the real cost of living has gone up, a lot, for many of these long-termers. Then add the steadily rising costs of living in Thailand and new requirements for long-stay visas and the long days at the beach are getting more expensive and more complex.
Then
The expat mix is also getting a lot younger. You guessed it, younger people are more inclined to read their news and seek information online.
Finally, the advertising revenue for newspapers is getting very thin on the ground. Newspaper advertising is expensive, non-intuitive and certainly not ‘real time’ as demanded by both readers and advertisers now. Business owners are moving away from newspaper ads when, for a fraction of the cost, they can directly target THEIR customers with an online ad. AND it’s totally measurable – more eyeballs on their product for a fraction of the cost.
The strong baht, falling exports and political uncertainty are also eating into business advertising spend and confidence as well.
There’s also a lot more choice for advertisers these days as the revenue creeps away from the old triumvirate of press, radio and TV. At the same time online platform traffic soars in numbers and new platforms and innovations get added every day.
Now
The Nation’s daily paper is just another victim of the relentless technological march.
The people (me included) who used to make it a daily habit to trawl through the pages of the dailies are getting older, moving across to the online platforms, simply dying or leaving Thailand. At the same time a few thousand smartphones will be bought today bringing almost instantaneous news to their screens, along with hundreds of choices of media, opinions, formats and, yes, advertisements.
The sight of people travelling on public transport, or walking around, heads buried in their screens is scary to us ‘old-timers’. But the smartphone, and to a lesser extent tablets, laptops and desktops, is where people will increasingly source just about everything they need to know. They will ‘choose’ what they want to read, not some editor’s view of the world or slanted choices of news to publish.
It’s a sad day when any venerable banner, like The Nation, has to cease publishing but we, the consumers, have already determined their fate, and the fate of the remaining newspapers in Thailand, by making the move online. The publishers are adjusting to the new technology as well and following the new money-trail.
The Thaiger has an editorial partnership with the Nation Multimedia Group.
