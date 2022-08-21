Connect with us

Phuket car suddenly catches fire

Photo via Chalong Municipality.

A car has suddenly caught on fire yesterday in the town of Chalong in Phuket. Firefighters rushed to the scene near the junction of Soi Ta-ied and Chao Fa East Road, to find the front of the Mazda sedan ablaze. Luckily, they were able to get the fire under control in only four minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Still, the flames had reached the car’s interior, adding more damage. The extent and cost of the damages are yet to be evaluated. Chalong Municipality posted about the incident on Facebook, saying that police are continuing to investigate what caused the fire.

Another incident with a vehicle suddenly catching fire happened in Phuket in June. A motorbike driving down Patong Hill on Phuket’s west coast was engulfed in flames. Not only did the driver survive, but he was left without any injuries. The 54 year old man said that other motorbike drivers had shouted at him, telling him that the back of his motorbike had caught fire. He was then able to jump away.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Phuket car suddenly catches fire
