Phuket
Phuket car suddenly catches fire
A car has suddenly caught on fire yesterday in the town of Chalong in Phuket. Firefighters rushed to the scene near the junction of Soi Ta-ied and Chao Fa East Road, to find the front of the Mazda sedan ablaze. Luckily, they were able to get the fire under control in only four minutes, and no injuries were reported.
Still, the flames had reached the car’s interior, adding more damage. The extent and cost of the damages are yet to be evaluated. Chalong Municipality posted about the incident on Facebook, saying that police are continuing to investigate what caused the fire.
Another incident with a vehicle suddenly catching fire happened in Phuket in June. A motorbike driving down Patong Hill on Phuket’s west coast was engulfed in flames. Not only did the driver survive, but he was left without any injuries. The 54 year old man said that other motorbike drivers had shouted at him, telling him that the back of his motorbike had caught fire. He was then able to jump away.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket car suddenly catches fire
Fight over haircut in salon ends with woman and husband dead
Policewoman blames mental illness for torturing her maid
100 masseuses in Phuket complain of 150 baht massage shop
Food fair coming up in Phuket
Heavy rain expected for next few days in 40 Thai provinces
Baldwin deflects blame, expects no charges over gun accident
Pattaya Police Station deemed “satisfactory” in annual evaluation
Viewers comments featuring special guest | Thaiger Bites
CCSA to dissolve with end of Emergency Decree October 1
ISIS member involved in plot that killed Americans gets sentenced for life
Six children rushed to hospital after bridge collapses in South Thailand
Unpaid Cambodia casino workers swim home to Vietnam
CCSA spokesperson says 30,000 Covid infections per day
10 things that can make expats life way easier in Thailand (2022)
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Crime3 days ago
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
-
Thailand24 hours ago
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
-
Chon Buri2 days ago
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
-
Phang Nga3 days ago
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand