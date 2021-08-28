Connect with us

Fears police chief Thitisan won’t be held accountable for murder

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Wikibio/CNN

Many, especially on social media, have expressed worries that Pol Col Thitisan “Jo Ferrari” Utthanaphon will escape harsh punishment or perhaps any punishment at all. With the hashtag #StopLyingJoe trending on Thai Twitter yesterday and the bizarre press conference allowing the now-fired police officer to speak to the public and defend his actions, many believe that after his surrender Thursday, Thitisan will eventually be let off the hook.

National Police Chief Suwat Jangyodsuk said that the Crime Suppression Division will handle the case as it is a high profile case and many believe that if the Nakhon Sawan police are investigating their own former police station chief, he will be freed with only a slap on the wrist for his actions.

Thitisan surrendered to police in Chon Buri and was transferred to the care of the CSD where he was interrogated and participated in that press conference. He confessed to ordering a “partial” suffocation during the incident that was caught on video that went viral, but claims that there was never any extortion involved and that he is an honest cop who has never engaged in any corrupt action.

“I swear by the amulet around my neck that I have never been involved in corruption.”

While the National Police say they have yet to uncover any proof of the extortion attempt, the validity of Thitisan’s claim is under investigation as the public outcry wonders how he amassed a collection of luxury cars worth nearly 200 million baht, a 60 million baht mansion, a 2-acre compound in Bangkok, and rumours of hundreds of millions of baht in cash stashed or held by nominees.

Still, Thitisan maintains he was merely investigating to destroy a drug business and protect the public after seeing photos of 20,000 speed pills and a kilogramme of meth on the suspect’s phone. He claimed to have used 6 bags over the suspect’s head and bound his arms behind his back only to stop the suspect from seeing officers’ faces.

He says it was the first time he ever took any actions like that or treated a suspect that way.

A 2017 Supreme Court ruling said that officers must know that putting a plastic bag on a suspect’s head would suffocate them, and called the practice attempted murder.

A former MP commented that Thitisan said the extreme interrogation was done for public safety to get info about the drugs and yet the suspect’s wife was released from custody after without the same intense questioning and without revealing any information about the drugs.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Soidog
2021-08-28 16:51
9 minutes ago, thai3 said: Was he asked about how he accumulated such massive wealth on a 43k baht a month salary if not involved in corruption? Funny how there is no mention of that. Also interesting he went to…
birdman
2021-08-28 17:05
23 minutes ago, thai3 said: Was he asked about how he accumulated such massive wealth on a 43k baht a month salary if not involved in corruption? I think that was partly because of the reward system involving super cars,i…
birdman
2021-08-28 17:07
14 minutes ago, Soidog said: Funny how there is no mention of that. Also interesting he went to Bangkok to hand himself in. He obviously needed to speak to someone senior and remind him of where he sits in the…
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-08-28 17:13
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Thitisan will eventually be let off the hook Only because he has the biggest investment in Brown Envelopes in Thailand. Just think how big a brown envelope you would need to fit a Bentley into?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Welcome back to Thailand!

image
