Big Brother hits the beach: AI policing slashes crime in Pattaya

Facial recognition and silent phone tracking power new patrol tactics in Thailand’s tourist hotspot

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s not just a party town anymore — it’s now a high-tech crime-fighting zone with eyes everywhere.

Thai police claim the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance system has cut physical assaults and property-related crimes in Pattaya by at least 40%. And if you’re walking the streets, chances are — you’re being watched.

Region 2 Police Chief Lieutenant General Yingos Thepchamnong revealed that targeted, tech-driven policing is behind the dramatic drop in crime.

“We can now identify threats faster and track down suspects more efficiently,” he said.

The so-called “Pattaya model” combines mobile surveillance units equipped with smart cameras and an AI-enhanced database of wanted and high-risk individuals. Developed jointly by tourist police, immigration officers, and Pattaya city authorities, the initiative is backed by the Central Investigation Bureau and a UK-based firm, Gorilla Technology.

Mike Wang, director of Gorilla Technology in Thailand and Asia, said: “Pattaya is becoming a new benchmark both regionally and globally.”

The surveillance doesn’t stop at street corners. Facial recognition tech can now identify random individuals, and cutting-edge tools can even detect mobile phones — switched off or not.

“It’s about creating a smarter, safer city,” said Wang.

Of course, some experts warn against relying too heavily on the numbers.

“Crime data can be soft,” said a police source. “Many incidents go unreported, and others — like consensual drug use — exist in legal grey areas.”

Photo of New York police standing with an airport patrolling robot

But the tech push is far from over.

Coming soon: self-driving police vehicles, AI-powered forensic software for fingerprint recovery, virtual reality training to handle mall shootings and riots, and fingertip scanners to unmask online predators and cybercriminals.

Drones with high-definition zoom lenses are also in development, alongside systems that retrieve deleted files from seized laptops, reported Pattaya Mail.

Globally, other countries are setting the pace. China’s AnBot robot — gunfire-resistant and built to patrol schools and banks — is already on the streets. In Dubai, airport touchscreens are linked to robotic officers for faster identity checks.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
