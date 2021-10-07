Connect with us

Crime

Family of Thai murder victim alleges affair with Swiss man’s wife

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: The family of the Thai victim beat to death alleges an affair with Swiss man's wife. (via Sanook)

A report of a Swiss man in Udon Thani who beat a Thai man to death who intruded in their home wielding a gun and allegedly demanding money has been cast as doubt as details emerge and the victim’s family speaks out. Family members of the deceased Thai man are convinced this had nothing to do with money and everything to do with an alleged long-term affair between the victim and the Swiss man’s wife.

The 53 year old man was found dead with his arms and legs bound at the house of the 63 year old Swiss man, Rudolf Joseph Rothy, Sunday night. Rudolf and his Thai wife said the Thai man came with a gun and demanded money, so Rudolf acted in self defense to beat him and tied him up in case he regained consciousness and attacked again.

But family members of the Thai victim say it wasn’t about money at all – in fact the man had recently sold land and come into a considerable amount of money. However, his mother and uncle tell the story of the victim losing his wife and children as a result of the affair he had been having with Rudolf’s wife for 2 to 3 years.

They say that the victim went to the house the night of his murder because the Thai wife had called him and invited him in. But once he entered the house, a fight began between the husband and the Thai man.

The gun the Thai man had been carrying was legally purchased as a second-hand gun about a year ago. Autopsy reports show he died of a liver rupture that could be a result of the beating he received.

After the initial investigation, the Swiss man was charged with assaulting others to death and the Thai victim was charged posthumously with trespassing, carrying a firearm in public, and attempted murder. The Udon Thani police will continue investigating the incident and gathering evidence.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

image
NCC1701A
2021-10-07 11:39
is there a photo of the wife? maybe i know her.
image
palooka
2021-10-07 11:42
Who goes to visit someone, on invitation, with a firearm?
image
Lowseasonlover
2021-10-07 12:02
The plot thickens
image
AlexPTY
2021-10-07 12:10
Does this matter? Trespassing is enough to justify any actions by homeowner. Twist it, twist it more... Fact is the same, motive doesn't matter. Looking forward to see a Netflix movie about it
image
Thommo
2021-10-07 12:13
Charging a dead man 🤔 may have trouble defending himself
