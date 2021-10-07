Connect with us

Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases and 113 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

Today, the CCSA reported 11,200 new cases and 113 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,649,434 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,087 recoveries. There are now 109,022 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases today, 138 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

