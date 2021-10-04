Connect with us

Crime

Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Screenshot via Thairath

A 63 year old Swiss man was arrested for allegedly beating a Thai man to death. Police say the Swiss national, identified as Rudolf, told officers that the man had come to his home, pointed a gun at his head, and demanded money. Officers say Rudolf confessed to beating the man, but did not intend to kill him, adding that he had acted out of self-defence.

Police were called to the Swiss man’s home in Udon Thani just after midnight Sunday morning and found 53 year old Sathien Chantarakhantri’s body in the kitchen. A report from Pattaya News says the Thai man’s hands and feet were tied up with a rope and his face had several wounds and bruises. Medical examiners at a local hospital will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Rudolf allegedly told police that he was drinking coffee in the kitchen when Sathien pointed a gun at his head. According to police, Rudolf told officers that a gunshot went off as he tried to disarm the intruder. Rudolf was reportedly able to throw the firearm to the side, before tying up the man.

Rudolf and his wife, a Thai national, reported the incident to the village chief and the local police. Sathien was dead when the village chief arrived and a firearm was found nearby the body. Rudolf’s wife reportedly told officers that she knew Sathien and said he had romantic feelings for her, adding that her rejection may have motivated him to threaten her husband.

While Rudolf says he was acting in self-defence, he was arrested on charges of assaulting others to death. Rudolf did a re-enactment of the crime, which is a common practice in Thai law enforcement.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Fluke
2021-10-04 20:49
10 minutes ago, Stonker said: Seriously? My thoughts exactly. There are any number of possibilities, but the idea that only Thais would "collude" just defies belief. There are three people involved in this story . The Swiss Man His Wife…
image
Fluke
2021-10-04 20:50
2 minutes ago, Stonker said: as before ... ..........................in the report on this threads O.P.
image
gummy
2021-10-04 20:51
Just now, Stonker said: as before ... It was not reported in the Thaiger news report upon which this thread is based and as you and I have already pointed no burglary was reported so to state it was a…
image
Stonker
2021-10-04 20:57
1 minute ago, Fluke said: There are three people involved in this story . The Swiss Man His Wife . The deceased . Its a possibility that the two Thais colluded in this robbery as they had some kind…
image
Stonker
2021-10-04 21:16
15 minutes ago, Fluke said: ..........................in the report on this threads O.P. ... and you haven't thought of the possibility that this was made up to cover up whatever happened? That if the two Thais had "colluded" to rob the…
Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya prepares for re-opening, Moderna update | October 4
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 9,930 new cases; provincial totals
Crime7 hours ago

Khon Kaen police seek court approval to extend detention of American rape suspect

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand7 hours ago

Bangkok history, Tourism, Thai street vendors and Thai style parking | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 31
Crime8 hours ago

Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
Insurgency9 hours ago

Passenger train in Deep South’s Yala province attacked by gunmen
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Morning Top Stories Thailand11 hours ago

American arrested on sex assault charges, Taxis get apps | Thailand Top Stories | Oct 4
Thailand11 hours ago

Chiang Mai Re-opening, New tourist tax, Army spends locally | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 102
Pattaya11 hours ago

Vaccination drive accelerated in Pattaya to prepare for November reopening
Thailand12 hours ago

Thai AirAsia operating 20 domestic routes from this month
Tourism12 hours ago

All countries now eligible for Thailand’s sandbox programme
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 9,930 new cases and 97 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines12 hours ago

Delivery of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine pushed back to November
Tourism13 hours ago

Thailand to charge foreign arrivals 500 baht “tourism fee” from next year
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Vaccination of over 5 million school students gets underway
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending