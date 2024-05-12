Ex-convict shot dead in Nakhon Pathom, police launch manhunt

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man, recently released from serving a jail term for drug offences, was found dead at his home in Nakhon Pathom province, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The incident, which took place in the Srakratiam district, has prompted a police manhunt for the assailant.

Last night, police were alerted to a shooting within a residence. The Deputy Investigator of the Nakhon Pathom Police Station, Jinnapat Sapermsap, along with a team including the acting police chief of the same station and forensic experts, arrived at the scene. There, they discovered the lifeless body of 43 year old Prasopchok at his home, which was situated on a property spanning over three acres.

The officers found Prasopchok, known locally as Prasopchok, lying face down in a pool of blood in his bedroom. He was wearing a grey short-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans.

The examination revealed Prasopchok had been shot four times at close range, with bullets entering under his chin, through his left and right chest, and the back of his head. A bullet head of an unidentified calibre was also found on the floor.

A local reported hearing approximately three to four gunshots the night before the body was discovered. Prasopchok, who lived alone and was described as someone who didn’t socialise much with his neighbours, had been out of prison for just nine months after serving a three-year and eight-month sentence for drug-related charges.

Prasopchok’s 44 year old brother, Chotipong, shared that Prasopchok had a troubled past with repeated incarcerations, totalling four stints in jail. After his release, Prasopchok had been trying to turn a new leaf by working on a small agricultural plot of land prepared by his family, where he grew vegetables and raised chickens. Whether he was still involved in drug activities was unknown.

Fatal shooting

Another local, a 36 year old labourer named Dakorn, mentioned that he had visited Prasopchok’s house around 3pm the previous day but found no response. Upon entering the unlocked home, he discovered Prasopchok’s body and immediately alerted the family.

Dakorn also disclosed that he had overheard Prasopchok arguing heatedly with his stepmother over the phone recently, but the content and cause of their dispute were unclear, reported KhaoSod.

The police are intensifying their efforts to apprehend the perpetrator, as the brazen nature of the crime indicates a serious threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement is calling for any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward to assist in solving this tragic case.