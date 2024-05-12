Thai police detain victim’s body for forensic analysis after explosion

Picture courtesy of Sanook

Police in Rayong detained the body of a victim killed in a chemical storage tank explosion for a thorough forensic examination, citing potential unseen factors. The incident involved the death of Nopporn Ruenma, whose relatives were transporting his remains to Chiang Rai for funeral rites when they were called back by Rayong police for detailed forensic analysis, despite having reached Ang Thong province en route.

The Rayong Provincial Police Commissioner disclosed that meticulous attention to detail is necessary when examining evidence in such cases. Forensic examination is crucial, as external appearances may not reveal all internal issues. Cremating the body without a thorough investigation could impede the case’s resolution.

A chemical storage tank explosion at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong led to an unexpected turn of events when police requested the return of a victim’s body midway through its transport for funeral rites. The incident has highlighted the importance of forensic examinations in industrial accidents and the potential complexities involved in such investigations.

Nopporn Ruammah’s relatives were in the process of bringing his remains back to Chiang Rai when they were called by Rayong police to promptly return the body for an in-depth autopsy at the Police Hospital. At that time, the van carrying the body had already reached Ang Thong province. The relatives, travelling alongside the body and with another pickup truck carrying the deceased’s belongings, had to reverse course following the request.

The family, who were eager to conduct the funeral rites and did not suspect foul play in the death, coordinated with the company due to their desire to return the body to Chiang Rai, where other family members were waiting. Eventually, they complied with the police directive and headed back to the forensic department at the police hospital, accompanied by their relatives, reported Sanook.

The Rayong Provincial Police Commissioner, Police Major General Pongpan Wongmaneethet, revealed that he had instructed the Chief Inspector of Map Ta Phut Police Station, Police Colonel Panya Damlek, to handle the investigation with the utmost care.

Forensic evidence is critical in legal cases, and sometimes what is visible to the naked eye does not reflect the full extent of what might have occurred internally. If the body were cremated before a comprehensive examination, it could severely complicate the investigation.