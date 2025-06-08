Worker’s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death

Safety lapses under review as police probe fatal accident

Bright Choomanee
56 minutes ago
Last Updated: Sunday, June 8, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 43 year old worker tragically died after falling from the sixth floor of the Royal Irrigation Department building in Dusit district, Bangkok, while attempting to dispose of ceiling debris.

The incident occurred on June 6. Police Lieutenant Colonel Surachai Phanlomsor of Samsen Police Station confirmed the details after receiving reports of the fall. The deceased, identified only as Santi, was found in the freight lift with burn marks on his right arm.

Witnesses reported hearing a noise resembling a roof collapse while on duty, prompting an investigation. Upon inspecting the freight lift, they discovered Santi’s body and alerted the police and emergency services.

According to a fellow worker, Santi started his job that day at 9am alongside four others, using the same lift to transport tools for renovations on the sixth floor. The team had divided responsibilities for the renovation project.

Investigations revealed that the lift doors on the sixth floor could be opened despite the lift not being present, which was contrary to standard operation. CCTV footage from 9.30am showed the five workers using the lift together before proceeding to the renovation site.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

At 12.40pm, Santi was seen pushing a cart loaded with renovation debris towards the lift. It is believed he forcefully opened the lift doors, possibly misstepping, leading to his fall.

Additionally, burn marks on Santi’s arm were caused by electrical currents from an exposed ceiling wire on the first floor, indicating a malfunction with the lift’s automatic descent to the first floor. It is presumed that this accident resulted in his death, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, chaos erupted at a Pattaya construction site when a concrete wall gave way, trapping several workers and seriously injuring two Myanmar nationals.

The alarming collapse occurred at 2.10pm on June 5 along the railway road in Soi Khao Talo, triggering a rapid response from rescue personnel and emergency medical teams.

