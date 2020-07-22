Chiang Mai eatery fined for alcohol promotion | The Thaiger

A Chiang Mai restaurant is warning other eateries to be very careful about promoting alcohol after being raided and fined. Police went to Ai ToMoE restaurant in Chiang Mai after a tip that it was promoting beer in its 499 baht buffet menu, according to the restaurant’s Facebook post yesterday.

Offices arrested the chef, named “Boy”, and fined him 50,000 baht for beer promotion.

“All restaurant friends, please be careful of all advertisements. Images of drinks or even photos of alcohol on the menu are illegal. See me as a sample case.”

The restaurant says it’s trying to pay the police fine so it can continue operating.

Stricter enforcement of the law has led to numerous fines recently the arrest of several people recently, including famous Thai actors who were charged with violating Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

The law prohibits the promotion of alcoholic drinks or stimulating the purchase of drinks via discounts.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand