Chiang Mai eatery fined for alcohol promotion | The Thaiger

Crime
Chiang Mai eatery fined for alcohol promotion
A Chiang Mai restaurant is warning other eateries to be very careful about promoting alcohol after being raided and fined. Police went to Ai ToMoE restaurant in Chiang Mai after a tip that it was promoting beer in its 499 baht buffet menu, according to the restaurant’s Facebook post yesterday.
Offices arrested the chef, named “Boy”, and fined him 50,000 baht for beer promotion.
“All restaurant friends, please be careful of all advertisements. Images of drinks or even photos of alcohol on the menu are illegal. See me as a sample case.”
The restaurant says it’s trying to pay the police fine so it can continue operating.
Stricter enforcement of the law has led to numerous fines recently the arrest of several people recently, including famous Thai actors who were charged with violating Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.
The law prohibits the promotion of alcoholic drinks or stimulating the purchase of drinks via discounts.
Tourism
Air Asia announces 2 new cross-country domestic routes into Hua Hin
Two new air routes announced by local Thai AirAsia will be a boon to coastal town of Hua Hin… Chiang Mai – Hua Hin and Udon Thani – Hua Hin. The newly announced routes will allow getaways to the popular resort town on the new twice-weekly flights. The flights will be every Friday and Sunday. CEO of Thai AirAsia , Santisuk Klongchaiya, says that AirAsia is always seeking new opportunities to stimulate domestic tourism as well as offer convenient connections between the nation’s regions. He noted Hua Hin is a “high potential” destination that has long been demanded. “We believe this […]
Environment
Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai highway closed by flooding again – VIDEO
There seems no end in sight for the construction of the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai highway as yet another night of severe rains caused massive flooding in the Doi Saket district. The bypass and the road were underwater, creating a traffic pandemonium. The police came to the scene and began suggesting alternative routes. As the waters subsided the road was opened again, but police urged motorists to drive carefully and stay alert to avoid accidents, as the road was covered with mud and “extremely slippery”. Less than 2 weeks ago, torrential rains washed away sections of the road and a bridge under […]
Crime
50 dogs rescued from alleged Chiang Mai puppy farm
A raid on an alleged puppy farm owned by an American man in Chiang Mai has resulted in the rescue of some 50 Thai Ridgeback dogs. Non-profit organisation Watchdog Thailand says most of the dogs were found in terrible condition and many more had died from illness and starvation. The owner claimed the dogs were kept as pets and he was not breeding them for sale, but evidence indicated otherwise. Tiny cages were stacked on top of each other. The animals had no space to play or exercise. Their waste was everywhere, and some were still left where they had […]
Toby Andrews
July 22, 2020 at 4:48 pm
here is how it works: invent a petty little offence for a harmless act, such as promoting alcohol, or, say wearing a baseball hat back to front.
Then fine anyone who breaks this law with a ridiculous high fine, out of proportion to the harm in breaking this law.
The police make a fortune.
Rinky Stingpiece
July 22, 2020 at 5:23 pm
You could say the same for the UK.
They now want to fine you £100 for buying a tin of peas in the supermarket, if you fail to wear a face mask that the WHO says doesn’t really work. Local councils in the UK seem to be practically like extortion rackets when it comes to business rates. There’s an epidemic of fining people for inocuous things worldwide.