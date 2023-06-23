Cambodian woman selling counterfeit cosmetics online arrested by Rayong Police

Picture courtesy of พลังสื่อonline Facebook

In a recent operation, Rayong Provincial Police arrested a 32 year old Cambodian woman believed to be involved in the online sale of counterfeit cosmetic products. The arrest took place at 9am today, following a tip-off about illegal live-streaming sales of these products. The police have taken the suspect, Chantra, into custody for further questioning.

Officers from the Special Operations Unit of Rayong province, led by Deputy Governor Supoj Tor-Ardharn, carried out a raid on a rental room in the Nikhom Patthana area of Rayong following the report. Upon arrival, they discovered a wide array of makeup and dietary supplement products set up for live sales using online platforms. Chantra admitted to being the owner of these items.

The rented room, a wide-space floor, was filled with various types of cosmetics and dietary supplements. Further examinations revealed a live-streaming sale of the cosmetics through an online platform. Chantra admitted to conducting these live sales through her Facebook account. She also confirmed that she takes it upon herself to purchase these cosmetics and sell them online.

During an inspection of the cosmetics, it was found that the products were lacking official Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, leading to their seizure as evidence. Subsequent investigations revealed that Chantra received the cosmetics for online sale, conducting these live sales herself through her Facebook account. Initial procedures led to Chantra being apprehended for further investigations.

Based on the interrogations, Chantra confessed to being involved in the sale of cosmetics online through live streaming on her personal Facebook account. After her initial confession, the authorities proceeded to apprehend Chantra for possible prosecution under the charges of unauthorised cosmetics distribution via online platforms, as per the Cosmetics Act of BE 2558 (AD 2015).

Furthermore, Chantra was also held for advertising cosmetic products without permission, which according to Chapter 6 of Cosmetics Act BE 2558 (AD 2015), is a punishable offence. Her illegal entry and stay in the kingdom after the expiry of her permit was also considered, as stipulated by the Alien Laws of BE 2522 (AD 1979), before handing her over to the Nikhom Patthana Police for further legal proceedings.