Trans-forming blackmail: Thai transwoman’s explicit image scam lands her behind bars

Photo via Facebook/ สืบนครบาล IDMB

Officers from Investigation Division Metropolitan Police Bureau (IDMB) arrested a Thai transwoman who lured men into sharing explicit images of their penis and blackmailed them for money.

According to the IDMB, the arrest was made on the back of another transwoman’s arrest in the central province of Nakhon Pathom in 2021.

The initial case involved Piyachat, who enticed men through provocative photos on Twitter, engaging them in conversation. Piyachat would feign curiosity about the size of their genitals and coax them into sending explicit pictures. Once in possession of the images, she would then threaten to expose them on social media or send them to their partners unless they paid her.

Investigating officers uncovered that victims had been coerced into transferring sums ranging from 500 to 1,000 baht per instance. Shockingly, some individuals fell victim to this extortion scheme four to five times a day, resulting in losses exceeding 40,000 baht. Disturbingly, one victim even confessed to contemplating suicide to escape the distress caused by the ordeal.

Through further investigation, the police discovered the involvement of another Thai transwoman, 29 year old Ekkapon, also known as Pearry, in this criminal activity. Today, officers swiftly raided her condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Kok Yai district, apprehending her as a suspect in the case.

Follow us on :













Pearry vehemently denied all allegations and shifted the blame entirely onto Piyachat. She claimed to earn a legitimate income through producing live videos on the M Live platform, boasting around 300,000 followers, with approximately 10,000 viewers during her livestreams. Pearry insisted that her honest career brought in a monthly income of 100,000 baht.

Currently, Pearry is undergoing questioning to ascertain her involvement in the blackmail scam. The investigating officers urge all victims to come forward and file a complaint with the police, ensuring that justice can be served in this distressing case.