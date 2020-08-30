Bangkok clinic accused of botched cosmetic surgery after patient dies | The Thaiger

“Polchana says the victim found the clinic on social media on August 10 and decided to go ahead with liposuction and breast augmentation.”

A cosmetic surgery clinic in Bangkok’s Yannawa district is being accused of negligence over the death of a patient. 29 year old Polchana Chantarakasem lodged a police complaint against the clinic and demanded an autopsy into the death of the woman, his girlfriend. Police have not named the clinic alleged to be involved in the case at this time. An internet search reveals a number of clinics in the Yannawa district.

The woman paid a 3,000 baht deposit for a liposuction and breast augmentation procedures – both procedures would cost 62,000 baht. He said the victim underwent surgery from 7am to 3pm on August 22.

Polchana complained that she was in a lot of pain after the surgery, but the clinic reassured the couple it was normal. He says his girlfriend complained of the pain as she was brought back to the clinic to have her stitches removed earlier in the week. She mentioned fluid oozing from her wounds.

Polchana says the clinic insisted the liquid was saline – saltwater used to treat wounds – and not “lymph”, a type of body fluid. He reported to police that her condition became critical after her face turned pale and she started having convulsions.

The woman was admitted to a state hospital under Thailand’s universal healthcare system, but it was unable to improve her condition. Polchana says he later transferred her to a private hospital, but she soon died.

He said that on Thursday he was billed 400,000 baht for medical expenses. The clinic reportedly offered 100,000 baht for a funeral.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post