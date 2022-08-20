Pattaya Police Station deemed “satisfactory” in annual evaluation

Pattaya Police have received a high enough score to be deemed “satisfactory” in the Royal Thai Police’s annual assessment this week. The Pattaya Police Station scored 90% on the evaluation.

The evaluation assessed police on: general service, criminal justice administration, security of lives and property, traffic control and management, personal management and development, and police drilling and tactics.

The evaluation comes amid several developments for Pattaya Police. The station deals with quite a bit of theft and violent crime, particularly in nightlife hotspots. Recently, Pattaya Police have been using some interesting training techniques to better prepare for the drunken drama they often encounter.

In June, Pattaya Police gathered on Jomtien beach to prepare for encounters with “armed, drunk and aggressive foreign tourists.”

The police asked a foreign beachgoer to volunteer as an armed, drunk, and out of control tourist. Half a dozen policemen behind a riot shield approached the “tourist” and pinned him to the ground with metal poles.

The “actor” didn’t put up much of a fight, so it’s not easy to say how effective the metal pole technique would be in a real-life dangerous situation.

An accomplishment for Pattaya Police this week has been arresting a prime suspect in thefts against the city’s Indian tourists. In May, the station had announced that a ‘specialised’ police patrol force would be formed to monitor any inappropriate incidents in tourist areas or crimes against tourists.

